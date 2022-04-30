Sweden votes to change name of Taipei office

CROSS-PARTY SUPPORT: Following a visit of Swedish lawmakers this month, the Riksdag showed further backing for Taiwan in a call for a ‘House of Sweden’

By Yang Cheng-yu and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Swedish parliament on Thursday voted 205 to 80, with 64 abstentions, in favor of establishing a “House of Sweden” in Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The Riksdag praised the good economic and trade relationship between Sweden and Taiwan, and said that it hopes to make Sweden’s presence in Taiwan more prominent, the ministry said.

It also thanked the Riksdag for taking concrete actions to demonstrate its dedication to the bilateral relationship, and expressed its confidence that the Swedish government would respond positively to the call.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou, front row fifth left; Department of European Affairs Director Remus Chen, left; Boriana Aberg, head of the Swedish-Taiwanese parliamentarian friendship group, front row third left; Member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers, fifth right; and others pose for a photograph at a news conference for the Joint Delegation of the Swedish and European Parliaments on April 14 in Taipei. Photo: CNA

The vote was the latest example of the Swedish parliament’s continued support for Taiwan, following a visit earlier this month by a delegation of parliamentarians, the ministry said.

Upon returning to Sweden, the delegation asked Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde to reiterate the government’s concern about peace and security across the Taiwan Strait, and to repeat its support for Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, the ministry said.

The motion to establish a House of Sweden in Taiwan was proposed by several parliamentarians who are friendly to Taiwan, including Swedish Deputy Speaker Kerstin Lundgren, who said that apart from the economy and trade, the two countries should work to bolster their political relationship, it said.

The ministry said that support for Taiwan has become well established in the Riksdag, as a majority of members from across party lines voted in favor of the motion.

As authoritarian regimes are expanding and disrupting international order, it is even more crucial for Taiwan and Sweden to jointly safeguard their shared values for free societies, it said, adding that Taiwan would continue to deepen its relationship with Sweden.