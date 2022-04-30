Illegal picking of reef pemphis raises concern in Kenting

By Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff writer, with CNA





Illegal picking of reef pemphis, a maritime plant, is becoming a serious concern in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁), prompting an investigation by Kenting National Park Headquarters.

Reef pemphis, which grows along the coast and only on coral reefs, can be found around the Hengchun Peninsula and at one time was used as potted plants or herbal medicine by locals, the park said on Tuesday.

Removal of the plants compromises the protective function of the natural coastline and disrupts coastal habitats, park administration Deputy Director Hsu Shu-kuo (許書國) said.

Reef pemphis is pictured in Pingtung County’s Kenting in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Kenting National Park Headquarters

Flower picking has always been a problem, but the practice is increasing, Hsu said, adding that the increase in reports has been most alarming in the Houwan (後灣) area.

In some cases, the plants are being picked for medicinal use, but in other situations, parts of the reef are being taken with the plants, indicating that they are being taken for decorative purposes, Hsu said.

Removing the plants contravenes the Forestry Act (森林法) and National Park Act (國家公園法), and could result in a charge of larceny, he said.

The park and police have increased patrols and monitoring to investigate and stop pemphis removal following leads gathered from security footage, he said.

Minor offenses could result in a fine of up to NT$3,000, while major offenders could be charged with larceny, Hsu said.