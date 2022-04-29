Amendments tighten dangerous driving penalties

FINES HIKED: Unlicensed driving, tailgating and forcing drivers out of their lanes are among the behavior set to result in increased penalties

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Executive Yuan yesterday approved amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) that raise fines and penalties for driving without a license, and for tailgating or forcing a vehicle out of its lane with malicious intent.

The amendments were proposed by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

People who drive without a license twice within five years would face a maximum fine of NT$24,000 for regular vehicles and NT$80,000 for large vehicles, the ministry said.

Previously, fines ranged from NT$6,000 to NT$12,000.

A repeat offense that results in severe injuries or death is to result in confiscation of the vehicle, it added.

Additionally, people who allow unlicensed drivers to operate their vehicles could have their licenses suspended for up to one month, with the suspension rising to three and six months upon second and third offenses respectively within five years, it said.

Exceptions are possible in circumstances where the vehicle has been used without permission, it added.

The definition of dangerous driving has been changed to include driving 60km above the speed limit and excessive weaving between lanes.

Tailgating and attempting to force another driver to yield could net a driver a fine of up to NT$36,000 if done as an act of intimidation.

The amendments are to be forwarded for legislative review.