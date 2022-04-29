Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives.
As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week.
The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak.
The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said.
However, after battling outbreaks for years, the vast majority of people in other countries have developed antibodies after either recovering from COVID-19 or receiving vaccinations, they said.
Taiwan has not had a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak before this year, posing greater danger to the unvaccinated and susceptible populations, the statement said, urging people not to underestimate the threat, even if the majority of cases are mild.
Photo: CNA
Considered at-risk are people older than 65 and those with certain pre-existing conditions, said IDS chairman Wang Fu-der (王復德), who also serves as chief of the infectious diseases unit at Taipei Veterans General Hospital.
These conditions include diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease, tuberculosis, chronic liver disease and obesity, Wang said.
Pregnancy is also a risk factor, as well as conditions and substances that affect the immune system, such as prolonged use of steroids or other immunosuppressants, he added.
It is important that at-risk people receive early treatment to prevent serious symptoms developing, Infection Control Society of Taiwan chairwoman Chen Yee-chun (陳宜君) said.
Oral antivirals are readily available, but the key is to take advantage of the “golden window” for treatment within five days of the onset of symptoms, said Chen, who is also director of National Taiwan University Hospital’s Division of Infectious Diseases.
If notified as a close contact or presenting symptoms, Chen said to follow a “three-by-three” strategy.
First in the plan are three hallmark prevention measures: wear a mask, wash hands and maintain physical distance from others, she said, adding that the next three are tools that actively combat the virus: vaccination, testing and treatment.
Omicron is highly transmissible and has a short incubation period of one to three days, Chen said.
As the number of confirmed cases rises, a certain number of severe cases and deaths are to be expected, even if the vast majority are mild, she said.
“Do not delay treatment by succumbing to the myth that Omicron only causes minor illness,” she said.
Medication is a useful weapon to reduce severe symptoms in high-risk groups, but foregoing vaccination or early testing “would be like giving up the chance to avoid serious illness,” Wang said.
Anyone presenting symptoms or listed as a contact should take a rapid test, he said, adding that early detection means the chance for earlier treatment if a severe case develops.
