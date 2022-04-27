The Taiwan Railway Labor Union (TRLU) is still planning to go on strike on Sunday after it again failed to reach an agreement with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday morning.
As of yesterday, the union had mobilized approximately 13,000 Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) workers to strike on International Workers’ Day in protest against the ministry’s plan to corporatize the railway agency.
As no TRA trains are to run on Sunday, the ministry on Friday said that it planned to use high-speed rail trains and buses to transport people.
Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Taipei Times
Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) on Monday oversaw a drill at Taipei Railway Station to prepare the railway agency for the strike.
Today, the legislature’s Transportation Committee is to hear details of the ministry’s response plan for Sunday.
Wang met with union representatives for the third time yesterday morning.
During the meeting, he said he hoped that the union would allow some trains to operate.
“The union maintains the position that its members will not work on May 1. We respect their decision and will execute the response plan,” Wang told reporters after the meeting.
Although Wang failed to dissuade the union from proceeding with its plan, he said that the meeting led to constructive dialogue and promised to address the workers’ issues one at a time as the ministry restructures the railway agency into a state-run corporation.
“Union members spoke of many issues related to safety and their work environment, to which I listened attentively,” he said. “We will continue to communicate with them and incorporate issues that employees are concerned with the most in our reforms of the TRA.”
A small number of train drivers have indicated that they are willing to work on Sunday, Wang said.
Whether a temporary train service schedule would be available would depend on the number of train drivers who are present on Sunday, Wang said, adding that the agency does not yet have a rough estimate.
Lawmakers have about one month to negotiate seven unresolved articles in the draft Taiwan Railways Corporation act, which secured preliminary approval at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee last week, Wang said.
Negotiations between the union and the ministry went peacefully, TRLU chairman Chen Shih-chieh (陳世杰) told reporters.
“We are not against a comprehensive reform of the agency, but we decided to exercise our right to take International Workers’ Day off because we were not being respected when the ministry drafted the statute for the establishment of a railway corporation,” Chen said, adding that the public should not stigmatize TRA workers for taking the proper course of action.
Although the ministry keeps highlighting the benefits and bonuses that TRA workers would receive once Taiwan Railway Corp is established, it has failed to offer details about how the company can grow sustainably, Chen said, adding that the union hopes to participate in negotiations on the draft act.
Asked whether the union would go on strike during the Dragon Boat Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day long weekends as well, Chen said that it would depend on how the ministry communicates with the union after the International Workers’ Day long weekend.
“We hope that things will move in a positive direction if the ministry gains the trust of TRA workers,” he said.
Pilots Union Taoyuan said in a statement that it supports the TRLU’s action, which is “inspiring” to many pilots.
DISEASE REDUCTION: Disappearance of the flu, colds and pneumonia during the pandemic’s first year seemed to add months of quality living to lifespans of Taiwanese Taiwanese on average added more than five healthy months to their lives during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest gain in a decade due in part to a reduction in other communicable diseases, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed. The trend was reflected in the nation’s disability-adjusted life years (DALY), which measures the time a person spends in poor health or with a disability, or who dies before reaching the average life expectancy for their population. It is typically used to measure the overall disease burden on a population, with a larger number indicating more years lost to
LIVING WITH COVID-19: People living with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for 10 days and use a rapid test kit if they develop symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday adjusted its hospital admission criteria for people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms, while reporting 3,058 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases include 2,969 domestically transmitted infections, and marked another single-day high and a full week of more than 1,000 cases per day, the center said. Under the CECC’s new COVID-19 hospital admission criteria for people with mild or no symptoms of the disease, children under three months old who have a fever, or those aged three to 12 months who have a fever of more than 39°C or are undergoing dialysis should
A traditional herbal formula developed in Taiwan, known as Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (清冠一號), or NRICM101, is an effective treatment against COVID-19, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doctors said on Friday. Huang Yi-chia (黃怡嘉), a TCM practitioner from Tri-Service General Hospital, said that her hospital has prescribed NRICM101 to more than 200 COVID-19 patients since it obtained emergency use authorization in Taiwan in May 2020. The patients, aged three to 100, showed significant improvement after 10 days of treatment, she told a news conference. The medicine has also helped hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patients abroad with no side effects reported, she said, without providing
FOURTH BATCH: Nearly one-quarter of Taiwan’s contract for 20 million doses has been delivered, as 11 moderate to severe cases were reported yesterday A shipment of 200,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived yesterday at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday as it reported 4,126 local cases. Is is the fourth batch of Moderna vaccines to arrive this year, with an expiration date of July 29, the center said. The CECC said that it signed a contact in July last year to purchase 35 million doses of the Moderna vaccine within two years, including 20 million doses that are expected to arrive this year. Yesterday’s shipment brings the total doses delivered to 4,341,900. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung