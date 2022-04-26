The government yesterday sent a congratulatory message to French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election to a second term, and expressed a desire for deeper bilateral relations.
The message was conveyed to Macron, his government and people via the Taiwan representative office in Paris, after the official results of the French presidential runoff election on Sunday were announced, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Taiwan is ready to deepen its cooperation with the French government to safeguard stability in the Indo-Pacific region and across the Taiwan Strait, and contribute to rules-based international democratic order, the ministry said.
Photo: Reuters
Macron on Sunday became the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, gaining 58.55 percent of the vote, while challenger Marine Le Pen received 41.45 percent.
Taipei and Paris have enjoyed cordial relations under the shared universal values of democracy and human rights, the ministry said.
Taiwan opened a second French representative office in Aix-en-Provence.
The French government in its Indo-Pacific strategy report this year said that the EU would “continue to develop its already close trade and investment relations with its key partners in global value chains, such as Taiwan.”
The upper and lower houses of the French Parliament last year passed several Taiwan-friendly resolutions and sent delegations to visit Taiwan, the ministry said.
Taiwan Representative to France Francois Wu (吳志中) has been invited several times to attend parliamentary hearings in Paris, it said.
DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday
DISEASE REDUCTION: Disappearance of the flu, colds and pneumonia during the pandemic’s first year seemed to add months of quality living to lifespans of Taiwanese Taiwanese on average added more than five healthy months to their lives during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest gain in a decade due in part to a reduction in other communicable diseases, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed. The trend was reflected in the nation’s disability-adjusted life years (DALY), which measures the time a person spends in poor health or with a disability, or who dies before reaching the average life expectancy for their population. It is typically used to measure the overall disease burden on a population, with a larger number indicating more years lost to
LIVING WITH COVID-19: People living with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for 10 days and use a rapid test kit if they develop symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday adjusted its hospital admission criteria for people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms, while reporting 3,058 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases include 2,969 domestically transmitted infections, and marked another single-day high and a full week of more than 1,000 cases per day, the center said. Under the CECC’s new COVID-19 hospital admission criteria for people with mild or no symptoms of the disease, children under three months old who have a fever, or those aged three to 12 months who have a fever of more than 39°C or are undergoing dialysis should
A traditional herbal formula developed in Taiwan, known as Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (清冠一號), or NRICM101, is an effective treatment against COVID-19, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doctors said on Friday. Huang Yi-chia (黃怡嘉), a TCM practitioner from Tri-Service General Hospital, said that her hospital has prescribed NRICM101 to more than 200 COVID-19 patients since it obtained emergency use authorization in Taiwan in May 2020. The patients, aged three to 100, showed significant improvement after 10 days of treatment, she told a news conference. The medicine has also helped hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patients abroad with no side effects reported, she said, without providing