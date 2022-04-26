Registered Taipei residents might be able to use their Senior Citizen Cards to take free rides on trains operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.
A timetable for the plan has not yet been decided upon, as the city government is still holding discussions on the matter with the TRA, Ko said as he presented a report on the city’s increasing aged population at a Taipei City Council hearing.
The card, which can be used by registered residents aged 65 and older who are either citizens or permanent residents of Taiwan, contains 480 points that are topped up every month by the Taipei City Government. One point is equivalent to NT$1.
The points can be used to take buses, the MRT, taxis and YouBikes, and at any of the city’s 12 district sports centers.
The number of registered citizens and permanent residents in Taipei aged 65 and older totaled 504,028 as of February this year, which accounts for more than 20 percent of the city’s population, Ko said.
As the city’s population and proportion of older people is expected to continue rising, more people would use Senior Citizen Cards for transportation, which would greatly increase the city’s expenditure, Ko said.
He projected that by 2031, the city’s allocated budget for the Senior Citizen Cards would increase by as much as NT$419.22 million (US$14.27 million).
He did not specify the current budget.
DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday
DISEASE REDUCTION: Disappearance of the flu, colds and pneumonia during the pandemic’s first year seemed to add months of quality living to lifespans of Taiwanese Taiwanese on average added more than five healthy months to their lives during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest gain in a decade due in part to a reduction in other communicable diseases, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed. The trend was reflected in the nation’s disability-adjusted life years (DALY), which measures the time a person spends in poor health or with a disability, or who dies before reaching the average life expectancy for their population. It is typically used to measure the overall disease burden on a population, with a larger number indicating more years lost to
LIVING WITH COVID-19: People living with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should isolate at home for 10 days and use a rapid test kit if they develop symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday adjusted its hospital admission criteria for people with COVID-19 who have mild or no symptoms, while reporting 3,058 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases include 2,969 domestically transmitted infections, and marked another single-day high and a full week of more than 1,000 cases per day, the center said. Under the CECC’s new COVID-19 hospital admission criteria for people with mild or no symptoms of the disease, children under three months old who have a fever, or those aged three to 12 months who have a fever of more than 39°C or are undergoing dialysis should
A traditional herbal formula developed in Taiwan, known as Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (清冠一號), or NRICM101, is an effective treatment against COVID-19, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doctors said on Friday. Huang Yi-chia (黃怡嘉), a TCM practitioner from Tri-Service General Hospital, said that her hospital has prescribed NRICM101 to more than 200 COVID-19 patients since it obtained emergency use authorization in Taiwan in May 2020. The patients, aged three to 100, showed significant improvement after 10 days of treatment, she told a news conference. The medicine has also helped hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patients abroad with no side effects reported, she said, without providing