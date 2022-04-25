‘Liberty Times’ most popular local news source: poll

By Cheng Wei-chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The print newspaper and mobile app of the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) are the most popular news sources in Taiwan, a survey released on Saturday by the Shih Hsin University found.

The survey, conducted by the university’s College of Journalism and Communication, found that the Liberty Times is the most-read print newspaper and mobile news app among Taiwanese residents, ahead of apps produced by the Central News Agency (CNA) and SETN.

Those who avidly follow current affairs tend to most often watch TV news (56.8 percent), followed by news sources on social media (18 percent), news Web sites (13.9 percent), mobile apps (4.1 percent) and print newspapers (2.6 percent), the results showed.

A mobile phone running the Liberty Times app lies on top of three issues of the newspaper in an undated photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

Respondents considered social media to be the most common source of fake news.

Among students at Shih Hsin University — which is best known for its journalism and communications programs — who responded, 29.7 percent used social networking platforms to access news, 21.4 percent used news Web sites, while 15.4 percent got their news from TV, 9.7 percent from apps and 0.7 percent from print newspapers.

Most members of the public who responded got their news from TV, with 28 percent watching TVBS, 15.6 percent watching Formosa Television, 13.4 percent watching EBC News, 11.5 percent watching SETN and 7.2 percent watching CTV.

Among the students surveyed, 33 percent watched TVBS, 15 percent watched EBC News, 13.7 percent watched SETN, 11.1 percent watched TTV and 5.7 percent watched CTV.

Most of those surveyed who read print newspapers read the Liberty Times (41.9 percent), followed by the Chinese-language United Daily News at 25.9 percent, and the Chinese-language China Times at 11.9 percent.

The Liberty Times was also the most read newspaper among the students (40.9 percent), followed by the United Daily News at 22.7 percent.

The Liberty Times app was the most popular news app among members of the public at 42 percent, followed by CNA’s app at 26 percent and SET’s app at 18 percent.

The results showed that among the students, 35.9 percent most often used the ETtoday Starlight Cloud app, followed by CNA’s app and Apple Daily’s app at 10 percent each, and the Liberty Times app at 4.1 percent.

Among those who read the news online, 23.4 percent used CNA’s Web site, 23.1 percent used EBC’s site, 19.9 percent used the United Daily News’ site and 15.3 percent used the Liberty Times.

Students who read the news online mostly read EBC News (43.7 percent), while 20.3 percent used the United Daily News, 11.7 percent used CNA and 8.1 percent used Liberty Times.

Most of the public who read their news on social media used Facebook (66.1 percent), followed by YouTube (30.2 percent) and the online bulletin board Professional Technology Temple (2.6 percent).

Among the students, the top three social media sources for news were Instagram, YouTube and Dcard.

Overall, the results showed that apps and news Web sites are the most trusted sources of news information among students and the public.

Asked what source of news they believe is most influential, members of the public said TV broadcast news for themselves and advertising for others, while most of the student responded that they were most influenced by print publications, but that others were most influenced by advertising.

The results showed that most members of the public (77.3 percent) regularly follow the news, and that 67 percent are most concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, said Shih Hsin University assistant professor Kang Li-ping (康力平), who commissioned the survey.

Kang said that he and his research team would examine the influences behind young people’s media content choices, and behind their opinions on print media.