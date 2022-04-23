The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday urged the government to extend the operating licenses of nuclear power plants to help it reach its net-zero carbon emissions goals.
The nation cannot ignore its large carbon footprint, which would cause irreparable harm to the planet, Taiwan and the next generation of Taiwanese, the KMT said.
Touting this year’s Earth Day theme, “Invest in Our Planet,” the KMT said it hosted three forums in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung to discuss power shortages, air pollution and sustainability.
The party said that those attending the events agreed that for the world to reach net-zero carbon emission targets, industries would have to research and develop low-carbon and carbon-removal technologies to prevent carbon taxes from harming their businesses.
To reduce air pollution, the government should promote the use of electric vehicles, offer subsidies to encourage industry transitions and urge high-polluting corporations to form or join carbon emission consortiums or alliances, it said.
To transition to cleaner energy sources, the government must reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, step up efforts to develop power storage technology and facilities, and incorporate nuclear power as a primary source of electricity, it said.
To ensure a stable power grid, the government must extend the operating licenses of nuclear power plants and enhance the nation’s basic power infrastructure, it said.
Taiwanese should reject policies that provide power at the expense of their health, the KMT said.
The statement refers to the expression “yong fei fa dian” (用肺發電), which literally means to produce power using one’s lungs. The phrase is often used as a critique of the use of coal-fired power plants in Taichung.
