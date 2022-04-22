Beware of Chinese distortions: ministry

By Yang Cheng-yu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that Taiwanese should be wary of Chinese cognitive warfare tactics.

The ministry issued the remarks following US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s call with Chinese Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) on Wednesday.

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense’s statement regarding the conversation distorted the US’ stance on the Taiwan Strait issue in an attempt to mislead Taiwanese, the ministry said.

Chess pieces are displayed in front of the flags of China and Taiwan on Jan. 25. Photo: Reuters

The statement attempts to undermine Taiwanese confidence and US relations by means of cognitive warfare tactics, it added.

The Chinese would repeat these tactics following future talks, and Taiwanese should be prepared to think critically about such messages originating from China, it said.

“The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign, independent country that does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Chinese government, nor will the Taiwanese people bow to Beijing’s threat of force,” the ministry said.

Taiwan’s relations with the US remain friendly, with deep foundations in mutual trust, it said, adding that the administration of US President Joe Biden has repeatedly assured Taiwan that his country’s commitment to Taiwan is “rock solid.”

Based on a close-knit partnership with the US, the ministry would continue to foster bilateral relations with its ally to jointly maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region, it said.