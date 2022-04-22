The High Court yesterday reduced by NT$663 million (US$22.7 million) the compensation to former Radio Corporation of America (RCA) employees who had sued the company over illnesses they say they developed due to exposure to toxic chemicals.
The court ruled that their claims lacked definitive cause-and-effect relationships between their work environment and their illnesses.
The ruling reduced the compensation for 1,112 former employees to NT$1.667 billion, down from the NT$2.33 billion that the Taipei District Court ordered RCA to pay in December 2019.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Separate class-action lawsuits were filed against RCA, which operated in Taiwan from 1970 to 1990, on behalf of factory workers diagnosed with illnesses suspected to be from exposure to hazardous substances.
The proceedings, which began in 2002, is the largest class-action litigation in Taiwan’s history and involves the most workers seeking compensation against a business.
In the case against RCA and three affiliated companies — General Electric, Thomson Consumer Electronics (Bermuda) and Technicolor SA — the plaintiffs were divided into three groups: A for former employees who had died; B for those who had developed illnesses; and C for those who had no obvious illness.
Yesterday’s ruling was for Group B.
High Court judges cited a lack of a definitive cause-and-effect relationship linking exposure to chemicals when working at RCA factories in Hsinchu County and what was then Taoyuan County.
Data regarding chemical hazards are held by RCA and were not presented during the hearing, the judges said, adding that local water sources or other environmental factors might have been sources of chemicals that caused the illnesses.
Group representing the plaintiffs said that they are disappointed with the decision and plan to appeal.
The reduced amount is far less than the NT$7.3 billion they initially sought, the groups said.
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly
DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday
PROPHECY: Ko Wen-je urged the CECC to change its COVID-19 policy, saying otherwise the nation would plunge into chaos as thousands are ordered to isolate Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) were placed in home isolation on Sunday afternoon after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the Taipei City Government said. Ko and Huang on Wednesday attended a meeting with members of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan at Taipei City Hall. A society member was on Saturday confirmed with COVID-19, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said on Sunday. The person had attended a group tour to Penghu County before the meeting, she said, adding that several other members of the tour group also tested