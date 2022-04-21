The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday relaxed the permissible transportation methods for people with COVID-19 quarantining at home, as well as people in home isolation, who require medical treatment or testing at hospitals.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 10 cities and counties as of yesterday had implemented the policy of isolating mild and asymptomatic cases at home.
They are Taipei, New Taipei City, Kaohsiung, Keelung and Taoyuan, as well as Changhua, Chiayi, Hualien, Lienchiang and Yilan counties, he said.
Photo: CNA
For an infected person or isolating person with an “emergency,” the principal transportation method is “calling 119” for an ambulance, Chen said, adding that it is better if people call their local health department first, as they are being monitored by a mobile phone-based “electronic fence.”
If notified first, the health department can temporarily remove the “electronic fence” so that the police are not informed that they left their home, he said.
In urgent cases, people who cannot contact the health department first would not be fined, he said.
People instructed by their health department to make a non-urgent visit to a hospital can take a disease-prevention taxi, go with a household member or make their own way there — such as by walking, driving a vehicle or riding a scooter or bicycle — as long as they do not take public transportation, Chen added.
People returning home to isolate, including those who have received medical treatment or been tested, should follow their health department’s instructions and take a disease-prevention taxi, go with a household member or return on their own, he said.
The policy change came a day after the first COVID-19 death of a young child in Taiwan — a two-year-old boy in New Taipei City.
The boy’s family had said the government was at fault for its delayed response, which included passing the case between agencies and sending an ambulance too late.
Chen said that as more people cannot leave home, delivery services for food, drugs and other daily necessities must be delivered to people’s doorsteps.
Citing reports of buildings where the management has prohibited delivery personnel from entering, Chen said that they must follow the CECC’s issued guidelines to allow delivery or other personnel to enter complexes or buildings after registering their contact details, disinfecting their hands and performing other preventive measures.
“If the building has different management rules, then the security guard or other designated personnel must be responsible for taking the delivered items to the doorstep of the isolated or quarantined individual,” he said.
Asked to elaborate on the warning signs of an “emergency case,” Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that at-home care guidelines for cases were revised on Tuesday.
The main warning signs of severe illness were expanded from four conditions to seven: breathlessness or difficulty breathing; continuous chest tightness or chest pain; unconsciousness; a bluish color in the skin, lips or nail beds; a rapid heart rate of more than 100 beats per minute while not having a fever (body temperature below 38°C); reduced urine output for 24 hours; or inability to eat, drink or take medication, he said.
As a specialists’ meeting was being held at the center yesterday to discuss topics including warning signs in children, the meeting’s final recommendations would also be added to the guidelines, Lo said.
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician
PROPHECY: Ko Wen-je urged the CECC to change its COVID-19 policy, saying otherwise the nation would plunge into chaos as thousands are ordered to isolate Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) were placed in home isolation on Sunday afternoon after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the Taipei City Government said. Ko and Huang on Wednesday attended a meeting with members of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan at Taipei City Hall. A society member was on Saturday confirmed with COVID-19, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said on Sunday. The person had attended a group tour to Penghu County before the meeting, she said, adding that several other members of the tour group also tested