Fine of NT$50,000, seizure for species on COA blacklist

By Yang Yuan-ting and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Forestry Bureau on Saturday reminded the public that possession of an African sacred ibis, a green iguana or a cane toad without a permit is punishable with a fine of up to NT$50,000 and confiscation of the animal.

The Council of Agriculture (COA) on April 4 unveiled a pet management division, while also drawing up a list of inappropriate species to import, bureau Conservation Division Director Lo Yu-chuan (羅尤娟) said.

The African sacred ibis, green iguana and cane toad are among the species designated as harmful invasive species, which means permits are needed to breed or own them, she said.

African sacred ibises perch on a ledge in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Forestry Bureau

People who own a pet on the blacklist must register it before being allowed to keep it under an exemption clause in the regulation, while breeding can only take place after a permit is issued, she said.

Foreign species are hard to remove once they escape into the wild and methods of intervention — including sabotaging nests, trapping and hunting — are expensive, labor-intensive and time-consuming, she said.

The effective containment and eradication of invasive species relies on early detection and the ability to adjust plans “on the fly,” Lo said.

A man holds a green iguana caught by hunters hired by the Hualien County Agriculture Bureau on Feb. 26. Photo courtesy of a member of the public

Green iguanas — which can grow up to 1m long — are harmful because they dig holes into embankments and fishponds, eat fruits and vegetables on farms, and have no natural predators in Taiwan, the division said.

Cane toads have venom that they spray at perceived threats, which can cause severe irritation to humans and death to animals, it said.

The poison gives the cane toad a natural advantage, and they pose an immense threat to indigenous frogs and toads, it said, adding that the toad is carnivorous, which worsens its environmental impact.

A cane toad crawls on leafy ground in Nantou County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Yang Yi-ju

The African sacred ibis uses the same habitats and food sources as indigenous herons, leading to competition, it said, adding that the large ibis damages paddies as it hunts for food.

The ibis also breaks off the top branches of trees when it nests, which damages Taiwan’s vegetation, it said.

Green iguanas and cane toads came into the country as pets, while African sacred ibises were imported by a private zoo, it said.

The species are a priority in the bureau’s ongoing efforts to eradicate invasive species in Taiwan, a council official said.

Since 2019, 17,690 African sacred ibises, 55,416 green iguanas and 1,400 cane toads have been removed from the wild, the bureau said, adding that the campaign against the toads began shortly after their discovery in Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯).

These operations have cost about NT$100 million (US$3.43 million), it added.

Environment and Animal Society of Taiwan deputy director Chen Yu-min (陳玉敏) said the government should establish a protocol for the humane removal and euthanasia of the species.

Humans must be strictly prohibited from consuming these animals to prevent the spread of diseases, she added.