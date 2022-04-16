Hsinchu approves management of wastewater bill

POST-REFERENDUM: The ordinance seeks to separate drinking water, water used for irrigation and wastewater, the city government said

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Hsinchu City Council yesterday passed the Hsinchu City Ordinance on Wastewater Discharge Management (新竹市廢水及污水排放管理自治條例), following a referendum last year on the issue.

The referendum on Dec. 18 last year passed with 131,816 yes votes on the question: “Do you agree that the Hsinchu City Government should draft a wastewater management ordinance that would clearly state that industrial, medical and wastewater from other sources should be collected by a dedicated pipeline, the outtake of which should not empty into the intake areas of potable water or upstream of irrigation water intakes?”

The city government yesterday said it had met with local groups, as well as local branches of the Irrigation Agency, to discuss how best to draft the legislation and address the majority view reflected in the referendum.

Members of the Taiwan Clean Water Alliance Union hold placards outside Hsinchu City Hall yesterday as the city council debated the Hsinchu City Ordinance on Wastewater Discharge Management. Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times

The ordinance seeks to separate drinking water, water used for irrigation and wastewater, the city government said, adding that it is considering civic groups’ suggestions to set up an oversight committee, which would include experts, local groups and city government officials as members.

The city mayor would chair the committee and a meeting would be convened every six months, with extraordinary meetings being held when necessary, an addendum says.

The regulatory details for the establishment of the said committee should be reviewed and ratified by the city council, the addendum says.

Outside Hsinchu City Hall, the Taiwan Clear Water Action Alliance held a rally calling for separate pipes to be set up for industrial waste, medical waste and wastewater produced by other means.

The alliance added that these pipes should not empty into intake areas for potable water or upstream of irrigation water intakes.

The government should start by tackling industries and businesses found to be dumping wastewater, the alliance said, while calling for the establishment of a clause that would allow the city government to file claims to recover illegal gains.