Taiwan’s budget for this year’s purchase of 460 TOW 2B anti-tank missiles has been increased to NT$11.57 billion (US$398.91 million), up from an initial allocation of NT$11.36 billion, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.
The ministry did not disclose a reason for the increase.
The armed forces are to receive the TOW 2B Aero radio frequency-controlled anti-tank missiles in a shipment with 46 improved target acquisition systems, 46 Humvee vehicles and miscellaneous other equipment.
Another batch of 1,240 missiles, 54 targeting systems and 54 vehicles is planned for 2024, which would complete the deal.
A defense ministry official said on condition of anonymity that the weapon systems would significantly boost the anti-armor capabilities of the nation’s armed forces.
The military uses older, wire-guided TOW 2A anti-tank missiles with inferior range that can veer off course if terrain features interfere with the wire, the official said.
The new missiles, which the US military first fielded in 2012, have an effective range of 4.5km and a top attack mode to target the top of armored vehicles, where they are most vulnerable, the official added.
The TOW 2B can hit a target within 23 seconds of being launched, which enhances the anti-armor team’s ability to rapidly deploy and engage armored vehicles, the official said, adding that possessing such weapons would help the nation deter would-be aggressors.
