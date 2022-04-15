Taiwan’s armed forces are later this year to send noncommissioned officers (NCOs) to the US to observe training to bolster joint operations between the two nations, a military source said on Wednesday.
An undisclosed number of Taiwanese NCOs would in the coming months visit the US military’s Joint Readiness Training Center and the US Army’s Asymmetric Warfare Group to observe how the US military trains its NCOs, the source said on condition of anonymity.
The armed forces have previously only sent high-level officers on such observation trips to the US.
Photo: Reuters
Without disclosing when NCOs would visit the US or how long each group would stay, the source said that it marks the beginning of a three-year program that the military would review after it is completed.
Such trips would benefit Taiwanese NCOs, the source said, adding that knowing how the US trains its NCOs, including differences between military branches, would help in joint operations, especially given the multidimensional threat that Taiwan faces from China.
Before the introduction of the program, Ministry of National Defense Chief Sergeant Pan Wen-ching (潘文清) led a small group of NCOs to the US late last year, the source added.
On that visit, from Dec. 1 to 10, the group visited the US Army’s Indo-Pacific Command, Special Operations Command Pacific and the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Forge exercise, which typically serves as preparation for a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana, the source added.
In Taiwan and the US, NCOs are the backbone of the army, and have the responsibility to ensure that the soldiers under them are combat ready.
A Ministry of National Defense report to the Legislative Yuan earlier this year said that about 90,000 of the armed forces’ 180,000 members are NCOs.
Defense experts applauded Wednesday’s decision, saying that the US trips would boost the professionalism of Taiwan’s NCOs and enhance the combat readiness of its soldiers.
Institute for National Defense and Security Research analyst Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said that it is a positive sign that the two nations are offering exchanges for lower-ranking personnel, when they used to only be offered to officers.
Unlike officers, who are frequently rotated to other units, NCOs stay in a unit longer, and are more familiar with the unit and its weapons systems, Su said.
Chieh Chung (揭仲), an associate research fellow at the National Policy Foundation in Taipei, said that NCOs in the US military are the core of combat units.
In the US, senior personnel make decisions, while the NCOs are in charge of execution and guiding the soldiers, he said.
Institute for National Defense and Security Research analyst Shu Hsiao-huang (舒孝煌) said that Taiwan’s NCOs typically only receive local training and do not have the opportunity to conduct exchanges with other nations’ militaries.
Over the past year, the US has launched more exchange programs to enhance the combat readiness of militaries in allied nations that are equipped with US weapons systems, he added.
ERODING IDENTITY: The English 2030 ‘bilingual’ policy shuns other languages spoken by indigenous communities and threatens Taiwan’s linguistic heritage, experts said Civic groups and academics yesterday requested that the government rethink its Bilingual 2030 concept and instead consider what they call multilingual, English-friendly Taiwan, prioritizing Taiwan’s native languages. The government’s current push for Mandarin and English “bilingualism” ignores the other languages in Taiwan that make millions of Taiwanese already bilingual or multi-lingual, and overlooks Taiwan’s multiethnic population, Taiwan Languages and Literature Society director Chiang Min-hua (江敏華) said. While the Bilingual 2030 plan would elevate English to one of Taiwan’s working languages, it could affect Taiwan’s rich language heritage and diminish Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, along with other indigenous mother tongues,
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
‘R’ WATCH: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said that ‘coexisting with the virus’ does not mean the government would let down its guard The next two weeks will be a critical period during which the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would closely observe Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. The CECC would watch the growth rate of local cases, changes in the reproduction number (R) and whether new infections emerge, said Chen, who heads the center. If the R value is consistently less than 1, it would mean that the pandemic is under control, he said. The R value is a measure of the potential rate of spread. Chen said that the phrase “coexisting with the virus” does not mean