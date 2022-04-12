DEFENSE
Chopper refit plan dropped
The Ministry of National Defense yesterday told the Legislative Yuan that it is abandoning plans to refit old UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters or obtain new ones, and would instead use the EC-225 Eurocopter or the Sikorsky S-70 for nighttime search-and-rescue operations. Air force Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Huang Chih-wei (黃志偉) said the cancelation stems from outstandingcosts for a refit or purchase. The US gave a NT$4.3 billion (US$148 million) quote for the refitting procedure, far outstripping the ministry’s planned NT$1.96 billion budget, Huang said, adding that purchasing new helicopters would cost NT$18 billion. The navy has set aside classified funding for the purchase of MH-60R Seahawks for anti-submarine purposes, navy Chief of Staff Chiang Cheng-kuo (蔣正國) said. Deputy Minister of National Defense Tu Hung-hui (杜鴻輝) said that the ministry has received and is reviewing the letter of request.
WEATHER
Front to bring cool weather
The arrival of a weather front late tomorrow would send temperatures down by 7°C to 8°C and bring rain to parts of Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said. The weather is expected to remain stable until tomorrow evening, when strengthening northeasterly winds and the arrival of the weather front would send temperatures down in the north and east, and by a slightly smaller margin in other regions, bureau forecaster Lin Ting-yi (林定宜) said. Conditions would become slightly drier from Friday through the weekend, but would remain on the cool side, Lin said, with temperatures in most parts of the country ranging from 17°C to 23°C. Separately, a pair of tropical storms churning in waters southeast of Taiwan could merge as they move over waters south of Japan, but are unlikely to directly affect Taiwan, he said.
EARTHQUAKE
Quake hits off Hualien
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County at 13:17pm yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The quake hit at a depth of 30.1km. Its epicenter was about 61.5km south of Hualien County Hall, the bureau’s Seismology Center said. The earthquake’s intensity, which gauges its actual effect, was highest in Taitung County, where it reached 3 on Taiwan’s 7-tier intensity scale. It had an intensity of 2 in Hualien and Nantou counties, the bureau said. On Sunday at 00:43am, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off southern Taiwan, the bureau said, adding that the quake hit at a depth of 29.7km and its epicenter was 124km south of Taitung County Hall. No damage or injuries were reported.
SPORTS
Brett Su to coach Leopards
Taoyuan Leopards general manager Brett Su (蘇翊傑), a former guard on Taiwan’s national basketball team, has taken over as the Leopards’ acting head coach after Wang Chih-chun (王志群) resigned due to the team’s poor record. The club made the announcement on Sunday, a day after losing 139-121 to the New Taipei CTBC DEA. It was the team’s third consecutive loss and dropped it to 5-17, 12.5 games behind the league-leading Kaohsiung Aquas in the T1 League. Su, who represented Taiwan in numerous FIBA Asia tournaments before retiring from professional basketball in 2019, said Wang played an important role in building the Leopards in the league’s inaugural year and teaching young players key concepts on how to become professional athletes.
BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the
It is important to maintain sufficient medical capacity during the transition from pursuing a “zero COVID-19” policy to coexisting with the coronavirus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a news conference yesterday. The COVID-19 virus has become more like influenza and is still rapidly changing as experts are striving to mitigate its impact on people’s health, society and the economy, Chen said. COVID-19 is now like influenza, as flu jabs are not developed to eliminate the virus completely or reduce flu cases to zero, but to prevent serious symptoms and death, he said. As such, people infected with COVID-19 should be treated
ERODING IDENTITY: The English 2030 ‘bilingual’ policy shuns other languages spoken by indigenous communities and threatens Taiwan’s linguistic heritage, experts said Civic groups and academics yesterday requested that the government rethink its Bilingual 2030 concept and instead consider what they call multilingual, English-friendly Taiwan, prioritizing Taiwan’s native languages. The government’s current push for Mandarin and English “bilingualism” ignores the other languages in Taiwan that make millions of Taiwanese already bilingual or multi-lingual, and overlooks Taiwan’s multiethnic population, Taiwan Languages and Literature Society director Chiang Min-hua (江敏華) said. While the Bilingual 2030 plan would elevate English to one of Taiwan’s working languages, it could affect Taiwan’s rich language heritage and diminish Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, along with other indigenous mother tongues,
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against