The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) is to investigate whether Xiamen Star TV (廈門衛視) contravened regulations by setting up a studio in Taiwan and producing political talk shows, the agency said.
On two of the station’s political talk shows — Across the Strait (兩岸直航) and Cross-Strait Cloud Living Room (兩岸雲客廳) — Xiamen, China-based hosts discussed cross-strait issues with well-known Taiwanese political pundits Chang Yu-hua (張友驊), Nice Tse-hsun (鈕則勳) and Hsieh Han-tung (謝寒冰), who were filmed in a studio in Taiwan.
The council on Monday said its investigation would seek to determine whether the station’s staff in Taiwan were involved in the program.
Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times
Since 2016, the government has allowed journalists from China to report from Taiwan in the interest of maintaining a pluralistic society, the MAC said.
Nearly 650 reporters from 10 Chinese broadcasters have reported from Taiwan, including those from Xinhua news agency, China National Radio, China Central Television and others, it said.
Southeast Television reporters were in 2020 expelled from Taiwan after they were found to have been “illegally producing political programs,” the council said.
Later that same year, Southeast Television began producing Diverse Voices From the Taiwan Strait (台海百家說), inviting members of the pan-blue camp to China to speak on the program, including former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) and New Party spokesman Wang Ping-chung (王炳忠).
Sources said that Chinese reporters in Taiwan do not attend MAC and Ministry of Foreign Affairs news conferences and do not include comments from Taiwanese officials in their reporting, prompting suspicions that they are engaging in “united front” tactics aimed at influencing public opinion and sowing division in Taiwan.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵) said that all broadcast media in China is under the control of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.
If Chinese reporters in Taiwan are found engaging in activities unrelated to the work permitted by their visas, it warrants investigation, and if they are found to have engaged in such behavior, their permits should be revoked for contravening cross-strait regulations, she said.
The government should devise a mechanism for investigating reports of Chinese journalists engaged in the dissemination of propaganda or disinformation, so that they are denied working permits, she added.
BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the
It is important to maintain sufficient medical capacity during the transition from pursuing a “zero COVID-19” policy to coexisting with the coronavirus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a news conference yesterday. The COVID-19 virus has become more like influenza and is still rapidly changing as experts are striving to mitigate its impact on people’s health, society and the economy, Chen said. COVID-19 is now like influenza, as flu jabs are not developed to eliminate the virus completely or reduce flu cases to zero, but to prevent serious symptoms and death, he said. As such, people infected with COVID-19 should be treated
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against
‘EXCHANGE BASES’: The Chinese government invites young people to historical sites for culture exchanges in its latest propaganda effort, the government warned China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) has established 79 “exchange bases” in various provinces as its latest “united front” tactic to entice young Taiwanese to identify more with China, a report compiled by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. These bases are at sites or buildings that bear historical or cultural significance, and are “aimed at evoking the shared background [between people on either side of the Taiwan Strait] through history, culture, and religion,” the report said. They also aim to encourage civic exchanges by “linking young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait with Chinese culture,” it added. Some bases feature Confucianism,