Freedom of Speech, Deng honored by exhibition

Staff Writer, with CNA





A permanent exhibition on Taiwan’s decades-long fight for speech freedoms opened on Thursday at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, where participants also remembered late democracy activist Deng Nan-jung (鄭南榕), who committed suicide 33 years ago.

The exhibition, titled Taiwan’s Long Walk to Freedom of Speech, chronicles the country’s social movements and key events in support of speech freedoms, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said at the opening ceremony.

From 1945 until 1992, when a law that made dissent illegal was amended, numerous people across many generations sacrificed personal freedoms, and even their lives, to fight for free speech and democracy under the authoritarian government, he said.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te, sixth left, National Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Chen Chu, fifth left, late democracy advocate Deng Nan-jung’s widow Yeh Chu-lan, fourth left, and her daughter, Deng Chu-mei, second left, attend the opening of the exhibition “Taiwan’s long walk to freedom of speech” at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: CNA

The large collection of photographs, paintings, interview clips and documents provide comprehensive and rigorous accounts of their struggles, he said.

Taiwan was under martial law from 1949 to 1987, during which freedom of speech, association and publication were heavily suppressed.

Even after martial law was lifted, freedom of speech continued to be stifled until Article 100 of the Criminal Code, which allowed the imprisonment of people deemed to be guilty of anti-state activities, was amended in 1992.

The exhibition is a commemorative event for Freedom of Speech Day, which has been observed in Taiwan every April 7 since 2016 to remember Deng.

Deng was the publisher of the political magazine Freedom Era Weekly until he committed suicide at his office on April 7, 1989, while facing charges of sedition. He self-immolated and set fire to his office instead of appearing in court.

To illustrate Deng’s dedication to promoting freedom of speech, the exhibition also showcases a life-size replica of his office, the Ministry of Culture said.

The ministry chose the exhibition location to show its continued effort to transform the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall into a venue that champions democratic values and civil liberties, it said.

The exhibition is being held at the hall decades after Taiwanese began mobilizing at the location to call for freedom and democracy, said Chen Chu (陳菊), president of the Control Yuan and head of the National Human Rights Commission.

It is a “long walk” that Taiwan has taken to reach its current state, Chen said, adding that the exhibition encourages visitors to reflect on the importance of democracy and freedom.