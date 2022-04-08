Nearly 90 percent of Taiwanese teenagers do not know the nation relies on foreign energy imports, a poll released yesterday showed.
The survey’s publication came a day after Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) called for increasing the price of electricity to encourage people to use less power this summer.
The King Car Culture and Education Foundation poll found that 87.1 percent of elementary and high-school students are unaware that a “large share” of the country’s energy is imported from abroad, the foundation told a virtual news conference.
Photo courtesy of the King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation
The poll showed that 62.4 percent of teenagers said they feel their habits do not facilitate energy conservation or reduce their carbon footprint.
Sixty-five percent of teenagers said they learned about energy conservation and carbon emissions from school, 51.8 percent from textbooks and 50.9 percent from television news programs, the survey showed.
Asked what they do to help conserve electricity and natural resources, 76 percent said they turn off lights that are not in use, 52.7 percent said they turned off water taps not in use and 50.7 percent said they walk instead of riding an electric or gasoline-powered vehicle.
In addition, 51.5 percent of respondents said they reduce food waste, 33 percent recycle and 31.5 percent reuse shopping bags, the survey showed.
Although 32 percent of teenagers said they use reusable utensils when eating outside of the home, only 20 percent use reusable straws, the foundation said, adding that younger children are more likely to have reusable utensils than older ones.
The survey showed that the nation needs to educate young people on how to practice a sustainable lifestyle, which the foundation is promoting through its “war against carbon emissions” campaign, it said.
Chen Yu-fang (陳玉芳), principal of Ankeng Elementary School in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), said the campaign at her school involved telling students to replace older light bulbs with energy-saving LED lights and turning off appliances.
The school is planning to install rooftop solar panels to increase its use of renewable energy sources, she added.
The questionnaire-based poll was conducted last month in elementary, junior high, high and vocational high schools across the nation, with 22,668 respondents, a 3 percentage point margin of error and a 97 percent confidence level, the foundation said.
BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the
It is important to maintain sufficient medical capacity during the transition from pursuing a “zero COVID-19” policy to coexisting with the coronavirus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a news conference yesterday. The COVID-19 virus has become more like influenza and is still rapidly changing as experts are striving to mitigate its impact on people’s health, society and the economy, Chen said. COVID-19 is now like influenza, as flu jabs are not developed to eliminate the virus completely or reduce flu cases to zero, but to prevent serious symptoms and death, he said. As such, people infected with COVID-19 should be treated
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against
‘EXCHANGE BASES’: The Chinese government invites young people to historical sites for culture exchanges in its latest propaganda effort, the government warned China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) has established 79 “exchange bases” in various provinces as its latest “united front” tactic to entice young Taiwanese to identify more with China, a report compiled by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. These bases are at sites or buildings that bear historical or cultural significance, and are “aimed at evoking the shared background [between people on either side of the Taiwan Strait] through history, culture, and religion,” the report said. They also aim to encourage civic exchanges by “linking young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait with Chinese culture,” it added. Some bases feature Confucianism,