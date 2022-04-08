‘King of banned songs’ Wen Hsia dies aged 93

Staff writer, with CNA





Singer Wen Hsia (文夏), who had nearly 100 of his songs banned during the Martial Law era, died in his sleep at the age of 93 on Wednesday.

The legendary singer’s family announced his passing through the Taiwan U-Life Association.

Born Wang Jui-ho (王瑞河) on May 20, 1928, the singer was known throughout his career by his stage name Wen Hsia and the pen name “He Who Is Sorrowful.”

Singer Wen Hsia, center, his wife Wen Hsiang, right, and friend Chi Bao-ju attend a charity event in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan U-Life Association

Having studied music in Japan, the Tainan-born Wen Hsia was most well-known for covering countless Japanese songs in Hoklo (also known as Taiwanese), as well as writing his own music.

The most memorable of his covers included My Hometown in the Sunset (黃昏的故鄉), which was not only banned during martial law, but was hailed as a de facto anthem by political dissidents blacklisted by the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) authoritarian regime.

With nearly 100 of his songs forbidden during martial law and recognition of his musical contributions after martial law was lifted, Wen Hsia became known as the “king of banned songs,” and was cherished as a national treasure for the remainder of his life.

Wen Hsia was also an actor who starred in 11 movies.

His family said that Wen Hsia passed away in his sleep yesterday.

A Christian memorial service is to be held, with the date yet to be determined, the family said.