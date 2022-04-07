Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday thanked Swedish Member of the European Parliament Charlie Weimers for his support of Taiwan.
“China has declared there is a ‘no-limits partnership’ between Beijing and Moscow. Perhaps it is time the EU states a similar strategic cooperation with Taiwan: no end limits, no forbidden areas and no upper bound,” Weimers wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
The “Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development” issued in February says: “Friendship between the two states has no limits, there are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
Photo: Screen grab from Twitter
EU-China relations over the past few decades can only be described as “gullible,” Weimers said at a debate on the outcome of last week’s EU-China Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.
“China fooled the world on trade, the origins of COVID-19 and now they are trying to fool us on their support for Russia,” he said.
For every euro that China puts toward supporting Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the EU should put double toward bolstering Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities, Weimer said.
Weimer also called on the EU to mirror China’s “no-limits partnership” with Moscow and begin developing a “no-limits partnership” with Taiwan.
“Thank you, @weimers. While #China is still cuddling up to #Russia, #Taiwan is working with the #EU to promote peace, #DefendDemocracy & #StandWithUkraine. The war atrocities teach an important lesson: Forces for good must unite to deter & defeat authoritarianism,” Wu wrote on Twitter.
At the European Parliament debate, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell dismissed the EU-China Summit as a “dialogue of the deaf.”
“China wanted to set aside our differences on Ukraine, they didn’t want to talk about Ukraine. They didn’t want to talk about human rights and other stuff and instead focus on positive things,” Borrell said.
“This was not exactly a dialogue, maybe a dialogue of the deaf... We could not talk about Ukraine a lot, and we did not agree on anything else,” Borrell added.
