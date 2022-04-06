Coast guard called after ship stranded off southwest coast

By Hung Chen-hung and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A cruise ship lost power 2.5 nautical miles (4.6km) southwest of the Port of Kaohsiung on Monday afternoon.

There were 23 passengers on board the Chun (春) when it lost power.

The Kaohsiung Fleet Branch of the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) rushed to the scene after receiving a report of the incident at 4:30pm while it was carrying out a regular patrol in the area.

A tugboat pulls the cruise ship Chun that lost power near the Port of Kaohsiung on Monday. Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration

The fleet immediately reported to the 13th Patrol Command, which established an emergency response center and sent a vessel to rescue the ship.

The vessel met up with the Chun at 4:45pm and it learned that the captain, surnamed Kuo (郭), had contacted another boat, the Chung (忠), to come and provide assistance.

Members of the fleet calmed the passengers and the Chung arrived at about 6pm and towed the Chun to the harbor while being escorted by the patrol vessel.

The ship and the passengers safely arrived at 22nd dock at the Port of Kaohsiung at 7:50pm.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the boat accidentally used up its fuel because its fuel gauge was not working, the CGA said.

The fleet urged owners to properly maintain their ships, thoroughly check them before setting off and to pay attention to the weather forecast.

If an emergency occurs at sea, the CGA can be reached by telephone at 118.