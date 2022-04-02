Hsing tapped for top job as supreme prosecutor

Staff Writer, with CNA





Veteran prosecutor Hsing Tai-chao (邢泰釗) was nominated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday to head Taiwan’s highest body of prosecution.

The president named the chief of the High Prosecutors’ Office to replace the incumbent prosecutor-general of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, Chiang Hui-ming (江惠民), whose tenure ends on May 7, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said in a statement.

Hsing’s nomination requires confirmation by the Legislative Yuan.

High Prosecutors’ Office Chief Prosecutor Hsing Tai-chao is pictured at his desk in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: CNA

Hsing was one of five prosecutors recommended by the Prosecutors Association after an internal vote within the department to solicit names of top candidates.

Hsing, 63, has been a prosecutor for more than three decades, and his leadership has been highly praised, the statement said, referring to his previous roles as head of the district prosecutors’ offices in Taipei, Kaohsiung and Pingtung, as well as deputy minister of justice.

As chief prosecutor at the High Prosecutors’ Office, Hsing has overseen investigations into major cases involving drug dealing, financial crimes and national security offenses, the statement said.

The president hopes the legislature supports the nomination and that Hsing advances judicial reforms if he receives the position, it added.

Tsai convened the National Conference on Judicial Reform in 2017 to commence efforts to promote the enhancement of civil participation and transparency in Taiwan’s legal system, among other tasks, the Ministry of Justice said.

Hsing expressed gratitude for the nomination and said that he would strive to do his best should his nomination be confirmed.

Hsing said he would insist on judicial independence and uphold professional standards while pushing for judicial reforms.

Under the Organic Act of Court Organization (法院組織法), the prosecutor-general is tasked with supervising and directing prosecutors and prosecution affairs nationwide.

Hsing graduated from National Chung Hsing University with a Bachelor of Arts in law and obtained a master’s degree in jurisprudence from Chinese Culture University in 1988, the Presidential Office said.