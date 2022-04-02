Taipei signs partnership agreements with Paraguay

Staff Writer, with CNA





Taiwan and Paraguay on Thursday signed memorandums of understanding on African swine fever prevention and the promotion of bilateral trade, as well as a letter of intent on industrial policy cooperation.

The agreements were signed in Taipei at the 21st Republic of China-Paraguay Economic Cooperation Conference, co-chaired by Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua (王美花) and Paraguayan Minister of Commerce and Industry Luis Alberto Castiglioni.

The memorandums state that Taiwan is to help Paraguay improve its border controls against African swine fever through exchanges on inspection techniques. It is also to continue promoting trade-related cooperation between the countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, right, meets with Paraguayan Minister of Commerce and Industry Luis Alberto Castiglioni in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The letter of intent says that Taiwan is to provide experience-based recommendations and guidelines on Paraguay’s industrial policy as a tool for its economic development.

Wang said the nurturing of scientific and technological talents would help Paraguay’s industrial development, adding that Paraguay’s rich water and power resources would benefit cooperation in these fields.

Castiglioni said that the bilateral conference, which has been held since 1971, has become one of the most important platforms for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Castiglioni led a delegation of Paraguayan government officials and business representatives that arrived in Taiwan on Monday and departed yesterday.

Taiwan last year became the third-largest importer of beef from Paraguay, totaling US$160 million, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said, adding that bilateral trade between the two countries continues to grow.

Taiwan established diplomatic relations with Paraguay in 1957. It is one of Taiwan’s 14 diplomatic allies and the only one in South America.