The Taipei and Kaohsiung city governments now allow residents to attach a sticker to their ID cards that specifies their gender identity, an LGBTQ+ association said on Thursday, which was International Transgender Day of Visibility.
The decision, which gives transgender people an opportunity to formalize their identity, was made by the two city governments in collaboration with the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association, one of its members told a news conference.
The stickers can be obtained at household registration offices, city hospitals and other major medical facilities in Taipei, and at district offices in Kaohsiung, said Olivia Tsai (蔡瑩芝), an executive member of the association.
Photo: CNA
The stickers, which can be attached to any form of national ID card, indicate whether the bearer wants to be identified as “mister,” “miss” or only by their name, association secretary-general Sean Du (杜思誠) said.
The initiative was announced on International Transgender Day of Visibility to educate the public about the daily struggles of transgender people and to pay tribute to their courage, Du said.
A transgender individual at the event named Alice said that transgender people endure pain and pressure on a daily basis, particularly when they are referred to by the wrong pronoun.
The stickers are meant to correct that, Alice said, adding that the public should start asking people how they would like to be addressed to avoid offending the transgender community.
GROWING CLUSTER: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said people who go to venues with escorts need to be fully vaccinated and register their contact details The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced tightened COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers and customers of certain types of recreational facilities, effective immediately. From Friday to yesterday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a cluster in Keelung, the center said, adding that the cluster includes customers and workers of a restaurant and karaoke bar, as well as their family members. Many of the restaurant’s customers also frequented certain types of recreational facilities, especially escort services, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Therefore, the CECC is announcing that all customers of these recreational facilities
Taiwanese actress Big S (大S), also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup registered their marriage in Taiwan early on Monday, Big S’ agent said. Even though the registration was made on Monday, Big S’ agent said the couple officially married on Feb. 8, the day they registered their marriage in Seoul. Big S’ agent did not disclose where the registration was made in Taipei, but local Chinese-language media reported that it was made at the Xinyi District (信義) Household Registration Office by Big S’ and Koo’s representatives. A large crowd of journalists was waiting outside Big S’ Taipei
‘WARNING SIGN’: New domestic cases with unclear infection sources and no apparent links are being found in different cities and counties, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 33 local and 63 imported COVID-19 cases, urging people to be extra cautious as sporadic cases with unknown infection sources have been detected in different cities and counties. Of the local cases, only four tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and several new sporadic cases have been confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the imported cases, 13 were inbound travelers who tested positive at airports upon arrival, he said, adding that the number of imported cases fell slightly, as fewer flights arrived on Monday. Two
POLITICIANS WEIGH IN: A university in Milan is investigating a Chinese lecturer after a video showing him upbraiding a Taiwanese student over nationality went viral The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned a Chinese professor for pressing a Taiwanese student over his nationality, calling it an abuse of power. The ministry said it has asked its representative office in Italy to follow the investigation into the incident. The ministry issued the remark following a widely circulated video showing Chen Zhen (陳蓁), a professor at Polytechnic University of Milan, pressuring a student to change the country of origin on his thesis from “Taiwan” to “China.” In the video, Chen is seen interrupting a videoconference with several students to directly address the one Taiwanese in the group, surnamed Wang (王). Speaking