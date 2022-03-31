CECC simplifies vaccination status verification

BOOSTER REQUIRED: The booster vaccination rate is just below 50 percent, and most received them recently, so there is no immediate plan for fourth doses, the CECC said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday updated its application mechanism for entities seeking to verify people’s digital COVID-19 vaccination certification.

The CECC on Sunday announced that people who visit recreational venues offering escort services must show proof of having received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and on Tuesday widened the rule for participants in religious pilgrimages, requiring the venues and pilgrimage organizers to verify their vaccination statuses.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, yesterday announced that the application for scanning people’s digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate has been updated to make it easier and faster for businesses and pilgrimage organizers.

People receive COVID-19 vaccines in the lobby of the Kaohsiung MRT’s Formosa Boulevard Station in an undated photograph. The station is set to serve as a temporary vaccination station again on Saturday. Photo: Hsu Li-chuan, Taipei Times

They can apply at dvc.mohw.gov.tw/verifier-web, he said.

They would be enabled to scan people’s digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate and immediately see whether the person has received the three doses required, he said.

Those who received their second dose more than three months ago should get a booster dose, he added.

Chuang said people who have been vaccinated in other countries can register their vaccination status with their local health departments and their digital vaccination certificate would be updated accordingly.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that as of Tuesday, Taiwan’s first, second and booster dose vaccination rates were 83.4 percent, 78.28 percent and 49.69 percent respectively.

Asked whether the CECC is considering to offer fourth doses to Taiwanese, Chen said that, if needed, additional doses would first be offered to at-risk groups.

However, most people have just received their booster shot, so the center would continue to assess the situation and collect more scientific data before implementing a policy for additional doses, he said.

Meanwhile, the CECC clarified that people need to book an appointment to see a doctor at a contracted clinic before receiving a government-funded at-home rapid COVID-19 test kit.

The CECC on Tuesday said that those who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 should get tested, especially if they had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Contracted clinics and public health centers would provide them with government-funded rapid test kits, it said.

Chuang yesterday said some people have misunderstood the policy, thinking that anyone can receive the test kits for free.

The test kits would only be given to people with symptoms after an appointment at one of the clinics and approval by a doctor, Chuang said.