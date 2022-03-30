The New Power Party (NPP) caucus yesterday urged the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) to speed up its train safety reforms, as the agency has shown only minor improvements.
The Executive Yuan and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications should examine whether the railway agency has fulfilled the pledges it made to ensure a safe railway service, the NPP caucus said.
The caucus said it hosted a media conference on the urgency of railway safety reform at the TRA, as it would soon be one year since Taroko Express No. 408 derailed in Hualien County on April 2 last year, killing 49 people and injuring 213.
Photo: CNA
The train crashed inside Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after colliding with a crane truck that had rolled from a construction site onto the tracks near the tunnel’s entrance.
The TRA told the caucus that it is still, after almost a year, considering proposals to raise penalties for contractors if their work disrupts train operations, NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said.
The ministry and TRA are too slow in addressing safety issues, she said.
Since April last year, at least two safety incidents occurred involving foreign objects on railway lines, Wang said.
In December last year, a steel beam fell from a nearby construction site and hit another Taroko Express train operating along the northeast coast, while a commuter train hit a construction barrier in Hsinchu County in January, she said.
NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that the ministry appears to think that all of the TRA’s problems will be solved if it transforms the railway agency into a state-run corporation.
Regardless of whether the TRA is a government agency, or a state-run or private corporation, safety is the most important issue when operating a railway service, he said.
“Some measures can be implemented without first having to corporatize the TRA. The ticket pricing scheme, which has not been adjusted for 25 years, is one of the main reasons that the agency has been sustaining financial losses. This can be [changed] now,” he said.
No major railway accidents occurred between June last year and last month, TRA data showed. However, the agency still recorded 34 minor incidents and 419 abnormalities over the past six months.
Nine of the TRA’s 33 urgent safety issues have been addressed so far this year, including building an emergency report system, improving the management of construction sites along railway lines, telemonitoring the automatic train protection system on trains and using a smart system to identify fissures on steel railway tracks.
The National Train Drivers’ Union and Taiwan Railway Union held a media conference saying they questioned the agency’s resolve in enhancing the safety of railway operations.
“Passing … [the] marker on the North Link Railway Line where the Taroko Express derailed last year, always reminds train drivers that our colleague, Chiang Pei-fung (江沛峰), died in the incident,” National Train Driver Union chairman Huang Lung-hua (黃隆華) said.
Corporatizing the TRA was proposed after the Taroko Express derailment last year, but safety should be the focus of the railway service, Huang said.
“Unfortunately, we heard nothing about safety issues at the hearing at [a meeting of] the legislature’s Transportation Committee on Thursday last week. Instead, we heard how the assets of the TRA should be handled to resolve the agency’s financial difficulties,” he said.
Members of the train drivers’ union remain determined to go on strike on International Workers’ Day on May 1, Huang said.
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
GROWING CLUSTER: Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung said people who go to venues with escorts need to be fully vaccinated and register their contact details The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced tightened COVID-19 vaccination requirements for workers and customers of certain types of recreational facilities, effective immediately. From Friday to yesterday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were linked to a cluster in Keelung, the center said, adding that the cluster includes customers and workers of a restaurant and karaoke bar, as well as their family members. Many of the restaurant’s customers also frequented certain types of recreational facilities, especially escort services, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. “Therefore, the CECC is announcing that all customers of these recreational facilities
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 95 imported and two local COVID-19 cases. It is also expanding the age range for younger inbound travelers who test positive with no or mild symptoms, starting today. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said the imported cases are 64 who tested positive at airports and 31 who tested positive during or upon ending quarantine. Asked if two foreign visitors, who were invited to attend the 2022 Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei under a quarantine-exempted “specialized bubble,” were among the cases, Chuang said
SMART CITY EXPO: Three of 30 people who arrived in Taiwan under a special travel scheme have tested positive for COVID-19, raising concerns of community spread Large-scale “bubble” plans exempting certain visitors from quarantine would be reviewed, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, after three foreign visitors exempted under the rule tested positive for COVID-19. Of 30 visitors invited to the Smart City Summit and Expo in Taipei, three have so far tested positive, while 27 are staying at a quarantine hotel, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the Central Epidemic Command Center ’s (CECC) spokesman. The CECC on Tuesday said that a visitor from Belize who was invited to the expo tested positive after arriving at a hotel on