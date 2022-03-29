Company selling steel-jaw traps to be fined NT$15,000

Staff writer, with CNA





The New Taipei City government yesterday said it would fine a company NT$15,000 for online sales of steel-jaw animal traps, which are banned in Taiwan.

This would be the first time in the nation that a seller of steel-jaw traps would be fined, New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office Director Yang Shu-fang (楊淑方) said.

Hunters and trappers use steel-jaw traps to immobilize animals. When an animal steps onto the spring, the trap’s jaws slam shut, clamping onto a limb or paw, the office said.

Steel-jaw animal traps found in the wild are pictured in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo courtesy of New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office

As the animal struggles to get free, the steel teeth cut into its flesh — often down to the bone — mutilating the trapped limb or causing death, it said.

Taiwan banned the use and sale of such devices in March 2020.

The office said it imposed the fine after receiving reports from the public that steel-jaw traps were being sold on some major e-commerce sites.

It is also trying to locate 21 people who purchased the devices from the company, Yang said.

People found using such devices face a fine of NT$15,000, she said.

The office has also ordered all online shopping sites to remove such devices from their Web sites, she added.