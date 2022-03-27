Tech plant cluster grows as 21 local cases reported

UNDETERMINED SOURCES: About 900 workers were being tested as clusters from a Keelung police station and Kaohsiung chemical plant added cases to their numbers

By Lee I-chia / Staff Reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 21 local COVID-19 cases, including 10 workers at a technology plant in New Taipei City’s Shulin District (樹林).

The 21 local infections comprise 11 cases in New Taipei City, five in Keelung, four in Kaohsiung and one in Taoyuan, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman.

Nine cases in New Taipei City and the one in Taoyuan are linked to a cluster at a technology plant in Shulin District, where 10 workers were on Thursday and Friday found to have COVID-19.

A Keelung City Bureau of Environmental Protection employee sanitizes a police station yesterday after officers in the precinct tested positive for COVID-19. Photo courtesy of the Keelung City Government

The company is continuing to test its 900 employees, Chuang said, adding that contact tracing is ongoing to find the source of infection.

One of the other cases in New Taipei City is a man in his 20s living in Jhonghe District (中和), who had a fever, runny nose and sore throat on Thursday before testing positive, Chuang said.

The man is not a close contact of any previous case, although he lives near a case reported on Friday, he added.

Another new case in New Taipei City is a woman in Sanchong District (三重) who tested positive on Friday in a self-paid test before being hospitalized, he said.

The five cases in Keelung are linked to a cluster of infections reported on Friday involving police officers, Chuang said.

Those cases include one police officer, a friend of a previous case, and three people who ate at a restaurant at about the same time as previous cases, he said.

The four local cases in Kaohsiung are linked to a previous cluster reported on Thursday among workers at a chemical plant, comprising three other workers and one family member.

Two of them tested positive while in isolation, Chuang said, adding that the infection source is yet to be determined.

Taiwan yesterday also reported 82 imported COVID-19 infections, Chuang said.

Meanwhile, a gift worth up to NT$200 is being offered until Thursday to people aged 18 or older when receiving a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Chuang said.

Taiwan’s first, second and booster dose vaccination rates have reached 83.36 percent, 78.18 percent and 49.1 percent respectively as of Friday, he said.