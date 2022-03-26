Grammy nominee Xiao Qing-yang to attend event in US

Staff writer, with CNA





Recording package designer Xiao Qing-yang (蕭青陽) is to attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 4 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the artist said on Wednesday.

Xiao, 56, was nominated in November last year in the Best Recording Package category at the Grammys for his work as art director of Hong Kong band Soul Of Ears’ English-language album ZETA.

It is his sixth Grammy nomination.

Recording package designer Xiao Qing-yang attends a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

Upon first look, the design of the album is clearly influenced by the static and vector images usually seen when television transmissions are suspended, Xiao said of the design.

Upon further inspection, it is revealed that the material of the album sleeve, which has images of people protesting or wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, easily wrinkles the pages inside, he said.

Flattening out the creased pages does not return them to their original state, which is a metaphor for the fact that the past cannot be undone, the designer said.

The wrinkles also reflect the situation in Ukraine, as the country is being “crumbled,” he said.

The letter “Z” and the symbol on the command key on a Macintosh computer keyboard signify his desire to give the world a chance to return to what it once was, as the combination of the keys is the “undo previous command” shortcut on the Apple devices, he said.

The songs on ZETA revolve around a story about a possible future for humanity, with the album itself akin to a prophecy, as the musicians faced the pandemic during recording and the war in Ukraine during post production, Xiao said.

ZETA last year won the Golden Melody Award for Best Album Design — Technical Category.

Deputy Minister of Culture Lee Ching-hwi (李靜慧) said that the Grammy nomination helps to elevate the local awards, as it proves the artistic vision of Taiwan is on a par with the rest of the world.

Lee praised Xiao for his accomplishments, with his package designs earning him six Grammy nominations at the 47th, 50th, 51st and 61st and this year’s event, as well as a nomination for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package at the 53rd Grammys.