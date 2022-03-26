The National Communications Commission (NCC) is to begin accepting applications in June from telecoms planning to offer low-Earth orbit satellite services.
The commission reached the decision after approving draft rules governing the appropriation and assignment of radio frequency bands for satellite communications in its weekly meeting on Wednesday.
The rules are to be open for public scrutiny for 60 days, NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said, adding that the commission would host information sessions next month or in May to gather opinions before announcing the finalized rules.
Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times
Industry observers attributed the commission’s accelerated timeline to complete the regulatory framework for low-Earth orbit satellite services to the activity of people caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainians have been able to upload videos and photographs of war zones to the Internet through satellites provided by Starlink, a unit of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Corp.
Satellite communications can be backup channels for public telecommunications networks, and reinforce links at sea, as well as on outlying islands and in mountainous areas, the commission said, adding that the technology would greatly lower the costs of universal telecommunications services.
The Executive Yuan has released four additional frequency bands for use by geostationary and non-geostationary satellite communications service providers: 10.7 to 12.7 gigahertz (GHz), 13.75 to 14.5GHz, 17.7 to 20.2GHz and 27.5 to 30 GHz.
The 27.9 to 29.5GHz band is used by Chunghwa Telecom, Far EasTone Telecommunications, Asia Pacific Telecom and Taiwan Mobile for 5G.
Satellite service operators that plan to acquire bandwidth must reach agreements with the telecoms to avoid interference between the two systems, the commission said.
To be eligible, applicants must be telecoms registered in Taiwan and managed by Taiwanese, the commission said.
Direct shareholding by foreigners must not exceed 49 percent, while indirect shareholding by foreigners is limited to 60 percent, it said.
Operators can only launch services after their networks pass NCC scrutiny, it said.
Foreign operators can form partnerships with Taiwanese telecoms to file applications, it said.
Three overseas low-Earth orbit satellite operators were reported to have inquired about regulations in Taiwan: SpaceX, One Web and Telesat.
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan late on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 4 could happen over the coming week. The earthquake happened 29.4km south of Nantou County Hall at a depth of 15.1km at 11:23pm. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was recorded in Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Chiayi City. Quakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow earthquakes,” the bureau said. Although it is not uncommon for a magnitude 5 quake to occur
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance