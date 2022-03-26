Marshall Islands president lauds Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA





Marshall Islands President David Kabua described his state visit to Taiwan as “impressive” and “amazing,” the country’s foreign minister said yesterday.

The delegation was particularly impressed with Taiwan’s ability to maintain robust economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Casten Nemra told a news conference in Taipei, citing Kabua.

“Taiwan’s economy continues to grow, impressively and amazingly, despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” Nemra said.

Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Casten Nemra, center, and others attend a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

During the state visit — Kabua’s first overseas engagement since assuming office in January 2020 — officials had “productive conversations” concerning the public and private sectors, the minister said.

The exchanges have helped enhance bilateral ties, and the Marshall Islands is proud of the diplomatic relations it forged with Taiwan 24 years ago, he said.

“We want to deepen, expand, and find opportunities to [improve relations], not just government-to-government, but also people-to-people,” Nemra added.

The Marshall Islands remains committed to supporting Taiwan’s sovereignty and international participation, including in the WHO, he said.

When asked if the Marshall Islands had a message about China’s growing influence in the western Pacific region, Nemra said he could not comment on whether it was right or wrong, adding that China has its own strategy.

What the Marshall Islands is certain about is that it would continue to work closely with Taiwan and the US on economic and security issues, he said.

While the Marshall Islands is open to doing business with China and other nations, “I must be clear that when it comes to diplomatic ties, we know where we are,” Nemra said.

Kabua and his delegation, which arrived in Taiwan on Monday, met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), other government officials and representatives from the private sector during their stay.

The Marshall Islands is one of Taiwan’s 14 diplomatic allies. The countries have maintained official diplomatic ties since 1998.