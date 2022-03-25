An Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin was on was on Sunday released back into the wild, one day after it was found stranded on a sandbar in Tainan’s Cigu District (七股).
The dolphin was initially rushed to the Marine Biology and Cetacean Research Center in the city’s Sicao District (四草), where conservationists examined it, but found no health abnormalities.
The animal was on Sunday afternoon released off Anping District (安平), marine-animal researchers from National Cheng Kung University said.
Photo courtesy of National Cheng-Kung University’s Marine Biology and Cetacean Research Center
The 2.5m-long dolphin weighed 160kg and showed no signs of trauma, the researchers said, adding that pulmonary and blood tests showed normal results.
“It was swimming normally in the center’s pool, and was making whistles and clicks like it would do in the wild,” the researchers said. “It was so full of energy, we had to sedate it to conduct tests, and even then, we could hardly restrain it.”
The dolphin’s release was coordinated with the Ocean Conservation Administration and the Coast Guard Administration, the researchers said.
Preparations for the release began on Sunday morning, they said, adding that the dolphin was released at 2pm off Anping, where the water is 145m deep.
The dolphin emerged 50m from the boat, swimming normally, they said.
People who find stranded or wounded marine animals should call the 118 hotline so that experts can help the animals, the researchers said.
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan late on Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, adding that aftershocks of magnitude 3 to 4 could happen over the coming week. The earthquake happened 29.4km south of Nantou County Hall at a depth of 15.1km at 11:23pm. The largest intensity generated by the earthquake reached level 4, which was recorded in Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Chiayi City. Quakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow earthquakes,” the bureau said. Although it is not uncommon for a magnitude 5 quake to occur
AFTERSHOCKS EXPECTED: About 1,200 households in Pingtung County lost power after the quake, which also destroyed a shrimp pond and damaged buildings One person was injured and a highway bridge was damaged after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the southeast coast of Taiwan at 1:41am yesterday. Officials said aftershocks of up to magnitude 6.0 could occur in the next three days. An 88-year-old man in Taitung County’s Changbin Township (長濱) was taken to a local hospital after being injured by shards of glass that fell on him during the earthquake. The Yuxing Bridge (玉興橋) on the Suhua Highway (Highway No. 9) was temporarily closed after it partially collapsed during the quake, the Directorate-General of Highways said, adding that a stretch of the
Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party. Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis. After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興). “Hsu was in charge of the place. It was
Out of love for her profession, her husband and Taiwan, a dentist from Poland repeated her residency to become a certified dentist in Taiwan, one of the few foreign residents, if not the only one, in the dental field. A graduate of Poznan University of Medical Sciences’ dentistry program, Iga Kondziela put herself through the dental vocational program twice after deciding to settle in her husband’s native Taiwan. Kondziela and her husband, Tsai Shih-wei (蔡詩偉), met at the Polish university’s dental program. After dating for about a year and a half, they began their residencies in their respective countries, maintaining a long-distance