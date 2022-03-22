Kaohsiung authorities have arrested five people and seized almost 1,000 pouches containing a mix of narcotics, while 29 Vietnamese migrant workers are facing separate charges after allegedly being found in possession of drugs at a party.
Kaohsiung police officials yesterday said that reports had been received that a crime ring had set up a call center to respond to online adverts for narcotics and was delivering the goods using taxis.
After surveilling the operation, police arrested four drivers and arrested a man surnamed Hsu (徐) in a rented building in Kaohsiung’s Singsin District (新興).
Photo courtesy of a member of the public
“Hsu was in charge of the place. It was a factory for blending, producing and storing drugs, and had packaging machines to make pouches of what is commonly known as ‘narcotic coffee powder,’” said Lin Chien-chuan (林建全), a captain from the Kaohsiung City Police Department’s criminal investigation division.
The building was also a communications center from which Hsu received calls from interested buyers, and then contact his cohorts, who worked as taxi drivers and delivered the drugs, Lin said.
In the building and in two taxis, police found 963 narcotic coffee powder pouches weighing 3.39kg in total and 26 pouches of ketamine weighing 1.32kg, as well as NT$551,300 in cash, Lin said.
Preliminary testing showed that the drugs contained cathinone and ketamine.
Often found containing a mixture of amphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), nimetazepam and other chemical designer drugs, narcotic coffee powder is one of the leading causes of drug overdose-related deaths in Taiwan.
The five suspects face charges of breaching the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), Lin said.
In related news, Kaohsiung police were patrolling on Sunday night when they heard music from a restaurant in the city’s Linyuan District (林園) that was closed, and decided to investigate.
Inside they found 29 people partying and uncovered packages of amphetamine and ketamine, and 61 pouches that could contain narcotic coffee powder, although more testing would be required to ascertain their content, officials said.
All 29 are migrants from Vietnam who face charges of contravening the narcotics act, officials said.
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
The Economic Democracy Union yesterday urged the government to establish regulatory control measures for Shopee capital to deter Chinese economic influence in Taiwan. Civic groups are calling for Shopee to commission licensed electronic payment services to handle all transactions on its platform, as the current situation is unfair to certified services and the platform lacks consumer guarantees, Economic Democracy Union researcher Hsu Kuan-tze (許冠澤) said. The Investment Commission’s performance cannot compete with the US Committee on Foreign Investment, which plays a critical role in overseeing US national and economic security, union convener Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強) said. Despite the success of the 2014 Sunflower
‘MILD SIDE EFFECTS’: Moderna recipients’ antibody levels rose 47.7-fold within 28 days after their booster shot, a Chang Gung Memorial Hospital study showed A clinical study on mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines has found that booster shots with the Moderna vaccine are the most effective, the study’s lead researcher said yesterday. The study, which began in December last year at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and whose results were published yesterday, involved 340 participants with an average age of 35 who had received two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, lead researcher Chiu Cheng-hsun (邱政洵), who is the vice superintendent of the hospital’s branch in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), told a news conference. The participants were divided into four groups, Chiu said, adding that the respective