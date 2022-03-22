The Indonesian representative office in Taiwan on Sunday organized a free handicraft lesson to teach Indonesian migrant workers how to make homemade bottle lamps so that they could become entrepreneurs when they return home.
The lesson was held at the Indonesia Exhibition Center at the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office (IETO) in Taipei and was attended by close to 40 participants, most of whom were caregivers.
The participants decorated their lamps made of recycled glass bottles using paint, decoupage and LED lights.
Class instructor Dwi Tantri, an Indonesian community leader and caregiver based in Keelung, said that the event aimed to teach Indonesian migrant workers a skill that they could use to start a small business when they return home.
A beautifully handmade bottle lamp can sell in Indonesia for about NT$500, or 251,706 rupiah, which is a considerable amount for the participants, because the average daily salary of an Indonesian caregiver in Taiwan is only NT$567, Tantri said.
The ability to start a small business in Indonesia after returning from Taiwan meant that the workers would not have to leave their families again to work in another country, she added.
“We should be staying with our families where we are happy and at the same time be able to make an income,” said Tantri, who has a husband and six sons in Indonesia.
Having already worked in Taiwan for over a decade, Tantri said she would be returning to Indonesia this year and looks forward to forming partnerships with other former migrant workers to start businesses.
Those taking the lesson expressed their gratitude to IETO for helping them learn new skills.
Winarsih, a 47-year-old caregiver who works in Taipei, said she was thrilled and plans to sell handicrafts when she returns to Indonesia, while Ratna Juwita Sari said she found the lesson beneficial and hopes to attend future training sessions.
Siti Fatimah, a 28-year-old caregiver who works in New Taipei City, said that even though she does not have concrete plans to open a business, she had always wanted to learn how to make bottle lamps.
“I wanted to learn so I can also teach my family and friends. If they like it then we might think about starting a business,” Siti said.
Noerman Adhiguna, an analyst at IETO’s labor department, said they plan to hold handicraft, culinary, makeup and beauty lessons, as well as other related training programs free of charge, and hope to teach up to 500 Indonesian workers this year.
However, the lessons would be organized depending on the COVID-19 situation, Noerman said, adding that IETO has been organizing and co-organizing training activities for Indonesian workers for many years, but gatherings have been limited due to the coronavirus.
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
The Economic Democracy Union yesterday urged the government to establish regulatory control measures for Shopee capital to deter Chinese economic influence in Taiwan. Civic groups are calling for Shopee to commission licensed electronic payment services to handle all transactions on its platform, as the current situation is unfair to certified services and the platform lacks consumer guarantees, Economic Democracy Union researcher Hsu Kuan-tze (許冠澤) said. The Investment Commission’s performance cannot compete with the US Committee on Foreign Investment, which plays a critical role in overseeing US national and economic security, union convener Lai Chung-chiang (賴中強) said. Despite the success of the 2014 Sunflower
‘MILD SIDE EFFECTS’: Moderna recipients’ antibody levels rose 47.7-fold within 28 days after their booster shot, a Chang Gung Memorial Hospital study showed A clinical study on mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccines has found that booster shots with the Moderna vaccine are the most effective, the study’s lead researcher said yesterday. The study, which began in December last year at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and whose results were published yesterday, involved 340 participants with an average age of 35 who had received two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, lead researcher Chiu Cheng-hsun (邱政洵), who is the vice superintendent of the hospital’s branch in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口), told a news conference. The participants were divided into four groups, Chiu said, adding that the respective