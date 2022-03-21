Ukrainian refugee relief fund raises NT$743m in 18 days

Staff writer, with CNA





A total of NT$743 million (US$26.2 million) has been raised in Taiwan in the 18 days since a government-designated account and an online funding platform were established to raise money to help refugees who have been forced to flee Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

As of 8am yesterday, the account had received NT$587.32 million, while donations from an online payment platform reached NT$156.36 million, the Relieve Disaster Foundation said.

The foundation was commissioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to operate the donation drive and ensure that its humanitarian goals are met.

People march on the streets protesting the war in Ukraine during a rally in Taipei on March 13. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

The drive is being overseen by the central bank, the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Ministry of Finance, the foundation said.

Banking service charges are being refunded by the foundation for funds that are transferred into the donation account before noon on April 1, when the drive ends, it said.

The foundation encourages the public to contribute through its account at the Land Bank of Taiwan (code 005; account number 102-005-124-619), which is registered under the name “Relieve Disaster Foundation.”

Donations can also be made on the funding platform wabay.tw/projects/twuk, it added.

Donations made at convenience stores and virtual ATMs can be accepted until March 27, the foundation said.

A significant portion of the funds has been earmarked for medical aid and resettlement for Ukrainian refugees, as well as to purchase daily necessities.

The foundation has pledged NT$1 billion as a goal to ease the financial burdens of countries many refugees have fled to, particularly Poland and Slovakia, a foundation official said, adding that agencies in host countries have been wired NT$450 million.

The foundation would make public regular financial reports in accordance with the Charity Donations Act (公益勸募條例), the official added.