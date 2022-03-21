A cyclist was early yesterday morning struck and killed by an allegedly drunk driver while riding to join a cycling race in New Taipei City, police said.
The cyclist, a Philippine man working at a factory in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹), was riding along with three other workers to join the annual Double Home Court Western Coast Highway Cycling Challenge when he was killed in the hit-and-run incident, they said.
EARLY MORNING
The incident occurred at 4:27am when the four were traveling along Highway 15 toward Liaotianding Temple, where cyclists were gathering for the race.
The 32-year-old cyclist was struck from behind by a fast-traveling vehicle near Rui-Ping Elementary School in Linkou District (林口), police said.
He died at the scene after sustaining fractures and severe head injuries, they said.
A neighborhood resident said she heard loud noises caused by the crash and helped the cyclists call the 119 emergency hotline.
FOUND IN THE BUSHES
Police said they found the cyclist’s body and his damaged bicycle in the bushes by the roadside.
The driver involved in the crash had allegedly abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene by the time police arrived, they said.
Police later used vehicle registration records and surveillance systems to determine that the vehicle belonged to a man surnamed Chien (簡), who was summoned to the Linkou Precinct for questioning.
Chien reported to the precinct at 9am accompanied by a friend.
The New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office released Chien on bail of NT$200,000.
Police cited him as saying that he was driving home after having dinner with his friends on Saturday night, adding that he abandoned the vehicle and fled because he was allegedly driving under the influence when the crash occurred.
A test showed that Chien’s blood-alcohol level allegedly exceeded the legal limit of 0.25 milligram per liter, police said.
He faced criminal charges of endangering public safety, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and wrongful death, they added.
