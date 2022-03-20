Smart City Summit doubles in size, Kaohsiung co-hosts

Staff Writer, with CNA





This year’s Smart City Summit and Expo (SCSE) is scheduled to be held in Taipei from Tuesday to Friday, and in Kaohsiung from Thursday to Saturday, with twice as many exhibits as last year, organizers said.

A total of 450 exhibitors are to showcase their innovations in nearly 1,500 booths, said the Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance, one of the organizers.

This year’s expo is themed “Digital Transformation Takes Smart Cities to New Heights,” and is to be simultaneously held online, the alliance said.

The expo is expected to attract more than 120,000 professional visitors between both cities, the alliance said. adding that this year marks Kaohsiung’s first time taking part as a host for the SCSE.

Scheduled to attend online are 188 city mayors and representatives from 76 cities in 34 countries, while 45 city mayors or representatives are to attend in person.

Taipei is to host two meetings as part of a smart city mayoral summit, while Taoyuan is to host a forum on city sustainability, and Kaohsiung is to host forums on smart city living, net-zero carbon emissions, and green energy development, organizers said.

The Taiwan Climate Partnership has a forum scheduled on Wednesday in Taipei, in conjunction with representatives from Taiwan’s information communications technology supply chain, regarding net-zero carbon emissions, the SCSE Web site says.

Representatives from Taiwanese tech heavyweights, such as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and power management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc, are also to appear at the forum.

Asustek chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠), who also heads the Taiwan Business Council for Sustainable Development, is scheduled to address a conference on sustainability and circular economy solutions on Thursday.

Leading telecom service provider Chunghwa Telecom Co said it would participate in this year’s SCSE with demonstrations of its 5G and augmented reality (AR) applications.

Its technologies were recently used at the New Year’s countdown party in Kaohsiung and a music festival in Taoyuan, and its AR devices have been used in guided tours at the National Palace Museum, the company said.