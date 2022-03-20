This year’s Smart City Summit and Expo (SCSE) is scheduled to be held in Taipei from Tuesday to Friday, and in Kaohsiung from Thursday to Saturday, with twice as many exhibits as last year, organizers said.
A total of 450 exhibitors are to showcase their innovations in nearly 1,500 booths, said the Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance, one of the organizers.
This year’s expo is themed “Digital Transformation Takes Smart Cities to New Heights,” and is to be simultaneously held online, the alliance said.
The expo is expected to attract more than 120,000 professional visitors between both cities, the alliance said. adding that this year marks Kaohsiung’s first time taking part as a host for the SCSE.
Scheduled to attend online are 188 city mayors and representatives from 76 cities in 34 countries, while 45 city mayors or representatives are to attend in person.
Taipei is to host two meetings as part of a smart city mayoral summit, while Taoyuan is to host a forum on city sustainability, and Kaohsiung is to host forums on smart city living, net-zero carbon emissions, and green energy development, organizers said.
The Taiwan Climate Partnership has a forum scheduled on Wednesday in Taipei, in conjunction with representatives from Taiwan’s information communications technology supply chain, regarding net-zero carbon emissions, the SCSE Web site says.
Representatives from Taiwanese tech heavyweights, such as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and power management solutions provider Delta Electronics Inc, are also to appear at the forum.
Asustek chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠), who also heads the Taiwan Business Council for Sustainable Development, is scheduled to address a conference on sustainability and circular economy solutions on Thursday.
Leading telecom service provider Chunghwa Telecom Co said it would participate in this year’s SCSE with demonstrations of its 5G and augmented reality (AR) applications.
Its technologies were recently used at the New Year’s countdown party in Kaohsiung and a music festival in Taoyuan, and its AR devices have been used in guided tours at the National Palace Museum, the company said.
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important