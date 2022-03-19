People conducting self-health management after quarantine or home isolation are required to take their two mandatory COVID-19 tests earlier to better detect the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Thursday.
Starting from yesterday, people are required to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen self-test on the second and fourth day of their seven-day self-health management period, the center said.
Previously, people were required to take the first rapid home test on the third day of their self-health management period, and the second test on either the sixth or seventh day.
Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center
The tests are now required earlier to account for Omicron’s incubation period of three to five days, which is much shorter than those of other SARS-CoV-2 variants, it said.
On Monday last week, the mandatory quarantine period for arrivals and close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan was shortened from 14 days to 10 days.
In addition, nonresident business travelers were again allowed to enter Taiwan, after obtaining an entry permit, in line with CECC directives issued last month.
All nonresident foreigners, with few exceptions, were previously barred from entering Taiwan since May last year, as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.
Since the entry restrictions were eased, the number of foreign business arrivals has increased from a weekly average of 770 to 1,882 over the past week, the CECC said.
Given the eased restrictions and the prevalence of Omicron in other countries, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that people who come into close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case take a rapid test as soon as possible.
An early rapid test result can help reduce the chances of transmission, CDC physician Chen Wan-ching (陳婉青) said, adding that any known contact of a COVID-19 case must immediately be reported to health authorities.
He also advised people who test positive to record the date of the test and the onset of any COVID-19 symptoms.
The CECC yesterday reported one new domestic COVID-19 case and 74 imported cases.
The domestic case is a man in his 30s, whose source of infection remains unknown, said CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
The man, a salesman in Chiayi City, developed symptoms on Monday and tested positive in a self-test, Chuang said.
The CECC on Thursday confirmed that he had COVID-19 and tested 21 contacts.
Sixteen of them have tested negative, while results for the other five were pending, the CECC said.
STILL SEEKING ACCEPTANCE: US agencies other than the Department of Homeland Security agree that Taiwan should be included in the US border preclearance program Washington rejected Taiwan’s application to join the US border preclearance program because it aims to first prioritize areas with a greater security threat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday, adding that Taiwan is still pursuing membership. Taiwan in 2020 applied to set up a US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) preclearance facility at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, meant to expedite travel to the US by allowing passengers to submit to immigration and customs inspections before boarding their flight. However, the CBP last year rejected the application. At a routine hearing of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Wu
US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said that he hopes Taiwanese realize the importance of preparing for war and reintroduce military conscription. “Let’s not be prematurely defeatist,” Fukuyama said to Taiwan in an article published on the American Purpose Web site on Thursday in which he analyzed the war between Russia and Ukraine. He said he believed the Ukraine war “to this point has been a good lesson for China,” as China, just like Russia has shown in the war, has not had any combat experience in the past decade, despite seemingly building up high-tech military forces. China also lacks experience in managing complex
PRIORITIZING HEALTH: Chen Shih-chung and a KMT lawmaker had a heated exchange about COVID-19 deaths and food imports from five Japanese prefectures The government expects soon to sign a deal for additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. “We are discussing a new contract” to obtain more doses of the vaccine and it is “likely to be finalized soon,” Chen, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), told a news briefing, when asked how many doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are left. Concern has been raised over supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday next week to discuss whether to authorize booster
INCENTIVE: The city is holding a cash lottery prize to encourage young couples to marry, but it knows it is not enough to convince them to tie the knot, the mayor said About one-third of Taipei residents aged 40 or older are single, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday as he promoted the city government’s cash lottery program to encourage city residents to get married. Speaking at a lottery prize award ceremony at Taipei City Hall on White Day yesterday, Ko said he wishes all lovers get married and live happily ever after. White Day is a Japanese observance related to Valentine’s Day. In 2020, the number of births dropped below the number of deaths in Taiwan, and the populations of Taipei and Taiwan are both declining, so the low birthrate is an important