Heed donation rules, candidates told

PENALTIES LEVIED: More than NT$300 million in fines have been collected since 2004 from excess donations to political campaigns and candidates not knowing the law

By Wu Su-wei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Candidates running in November’s local elections should observe regulations regarding campaign donations as stated in the Political Donations Act (政治獻金法), the Control Yuan said on Thursday.

The nationwide nine-in-one elections, scheduled for Nov. 26, are to elect mayors, county commissioners and council members, as well as local officials from the neighborhood level up.

Candidates can establish financial accounts as early as April 25, the Control Yuan said, adding that donations can be accepted up to Nov. 25.

Control Yuan member Jao Yung-ching speaks at a news conference in Taipei on Thursday. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

The practice of political donations has changed in the 18 years since the act was introduced, Control Yuan member Jao Yung-ching (趙永清) said at a news conference.

More than NT$300 million (US$10.58 million) in fines have been administered for contravening the act since its introduction in 2004, he said.

“The Control Yuan is not fond of issuing people fines,” Jao said, adding that most of the fines resulted from a person being unaware that there were limits on how much could be donated.

He said that many candidates were also not precisely aware of regulations and could not provide their supporters with information regarding donations.

In 2018, there were 82 administrative contraventions, including 36 excess donations and 33 foreign donations, totaling NT$153.04 million in fines, Jao said, adding that there were six criminal cases, mostly from candidates creating accounts not approved by the Control Yuan.

A person is allowed to donate up to NT$300,000 to candidates in an election year, with a limit of NT$100,000 per candidate, Department of Property Declaration by Public Servants Director Chen Mei-yen (陳美延) said.

Donations by businesses are limited to NT$2 million per election year and NT$1 million per candidate; civic group donations are capped at NT$1 million and NT$500,000 respectively, she said.

Non-Taiwanese cannot make political donations, with groups or foundations from China, Hong Kong or Macau also barred, Chen said.

Candidates should report such donations to the Control Yuan, she said, adding that the donations would be seized.