Adding chlorine dioxide to humidifiers or diffusers can harm the health of those who breathe in the contaminated air, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said on Tuesday, adding that it has notified vendors to add a warning label about proper usage.
The warning comes after an incident at a school, which had added chlorine dioxide tablets to a diffuser, thinking it could disinfect classrooms.
A student developed pneumonia twice in three months as a result, sparking a public outcry and debate over environmental disinfectants.
Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times
There are five approved disinfectant products with chlorine dioxide on the market, all of which are meant to be wiped or sprayed on surfaces, said Hsu Jen-tse (許仁澤), head of the EPA’s Toxic and Chemical Substances Bureau.
Diffusers and humidifiers are typically used to cool down a room, Hsu said, adding that no chemicals are meant to be added.
However, some people add chemicals, thinking the continuous diffusion could disinfect a room, leading to health issues, as occupants breathe in harmful substances, he said.
Owing to the confusion, the EPA has asked producers of products containing chlorine dioxide to add a warning label informing consumers of proper use.
Consumers harmed after using a product incorrectly because it was not properly labeled can apply for compensation, the Consumer Protection Committee said.
Under the Consumer Protection Act (消費者保護法), products whose components, use or combination with other compounds could cause health issues must be labeled accordingly, Consumers’ Foundation chairman Terry Huang (黃怡騰) said.
The act also allows for consumers to request compensation if harmed by an unlabeled product, he added.
Consumer ombudsman Wang Te-ming (王德明) confirmed the regulation and advised affected consumers to seek compensation from where they purchased the time.
