As temperatures across Taiwan begin to increase, flowers have started to blossom, drawing visitors to sites such as Chiayi County’s Alishan (阿里山) and Taipei’s Yangmingshan (陽明山), where flower festivals are under way or set to start soon.
Up to 60 percent of the cherry blossoms in the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, where the Alishan Cherry Blossom Festival is being held, were blooming and on Saturday attracted more than 7,000 visitors, Chiayi Forest District Office deputy director Lee Ting-chung (李定忠) said.
The Alishan Cherry Blossom Festival, which began on Thursday, runs through April 10.
Photo: Tsai Tsung-hsun, Taipei Times
Chiayi traffic police captain Su Chun-hung (蘇俊宏) said that traffic restrictions were imposed from 6am to 11am on a 66km section of the Alishan Highway (Provincial Highway No. 18), where visitors were required to park their vehicles before boarding shuttle buses to their destinations.
The restrictions began on Thursday and are to continue until the festival ends, Su said.
With the exception of drivers holding permits for work, lodging in hotels or attending special events, no privately owned vehicles would be allowed to enter the section.
Photo: CNA
Visitors should consider taking public transportation to Alishan, he added.
Public transportation is also the best means of travel for those planning to attend Taipei’s Calla Lily and Hydrangea Festival, which is to be held from Friday to April 24, the Taipei Department of Economic Development said.
Due to expected heavy traffic and limited roads leading to the festival site, Taipei has organized a fleet of shuttle buses to transport visitors to the festival, the department said.
Designated buses would make detours to the Bamboo Lake (竹子湖) bus station, which is close to the Bamboo Lake Calla Lily Trail, while buses with scheduled stops at the station would increase their services, it said.
The festival would be the best time for people to view the flowers in full bloom, it added.
The department encouraged visitors to attend the festival, as it would feature many interactive activities, saying that information on how to best enjoy the festival can be found on the department-run Facebook page that promotes leisure activities in the capital.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report
HAZARD: The building’s owner had been fined 24 times in two years, and the Environmental Protection Bureau had removed 1,120kg of garbage and recyclables from it A fire in a Taichung apartment building on Sunday that left six people dead and six injured was complicated by clutter in stairwells that made firefighters’ jobs harder and could have boxed in those fleeing, the city’s fire bureau said yesterday. The Taichung City Fire Bureau said it dispatched 85 people and 22 fire trucks and ambulances after receiving an emergency call at 4:29pm reporting a fire in a seven-story building in the city’s Central District (中區). After bringing the blaze under control at 6:30pm, firefighters entered the building and found the bodies of six people on the third, fifth and seventh