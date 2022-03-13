British Representative to Taiwan John Dennis yesterday planted a tree in Taipei to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and Arbor Day, saying that it symbolized Taiwan and the UK’s friendship.
The queen and Prince Charles last year launched the Queen’s Green Canopy program to plant trees in honor of the jubilee, which coincides with Arbor Day, Dennis said in Mandarin at the event held jointly by his office and the Taipei City Government at the Yuanshan Scenic Area.
The queen is an advocate for planting trees as part of environmental conservation, having planted about 1,500 trees worldwide, he said.
Photo: CNA
The Chinese ash is one of the most numerous and iconic British trees and makes a fitting symbol for the friendship between Taiwan and the UK, he said, adding that Taiwan and the UK are united by common values and a commitment to be a force for good in the world.
Taipei Commissioner for External Affairs Tom Chou (周台竹) said that the UK is an important partner to Taiwan and a popular destination for Taiwanese studying abroad, adding that the planting of the tree represented the bilateral friendship.
Regarding Taiwan-UK ties, Dennis said that they should work toward deepening economic cooperation, especially in financial technology, pharmaceuticals and wind energy, while he anticipates an expansion of ties after the easing of COVID-19 measures.
Last month’s cancelation of a visit by a delegation of British lawmakers due to the COVID-19 pandemic is a temporary setback, and the lawmakers have expressed their wish for the exchange to resume later, he added.
Regarding the war in Ukraine, Dennis said the situation is a humanitarian tragedy and called the Russian invasion “a blatant contravention of international laws, international customs and the UN Charter.”
The UK is glad to see the rush of support from Taiwan to Ukraine, particularly in sending humanitarian aid, he said, adding that Britain is committed to alleviating the humanitarian crisis caused by the war and empowering Ukrainian resistance.
“This difficult time calls for the world’s democracies to unite in solidarity,” he said.
