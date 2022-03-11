DEFENSE
NSB confirms plane crash
The National Security Bureau (NSB) yesterday confirmed that a Chinese military aircraft crashed in the South China Sea earlier this month. It was the first time a government agency from any country acknowledged the crash, details of which were first reported by a Vietnamese journalist on Sunday. Speaking at a legislative hearing, bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said that Beijing promptly launched a search-and-rescue mission to recover the aircraft. A social media post by a reporter identified as Duan Dang said that the government lost contact with a Chinese Y-8 maritime patrol aircraft in the southwestern area of Sanya, China, on Tuesday last week. Chen said that China used the incident to seal off the area around the crash site, and reassert its claims in the South China Sea, while the world was distracted by the war in Ukraine.
DEFENSE
Bolster defense: US official
Washington’s response to a Chinese attack would be different from that seen in Ukraine, a top US Department of Defense official said on Wednesday. US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner made the remarks in testimony at a congressional hearing. “With the PRC [People’s Republic of China] as the department’s pacing challenge, Taiwan is the pacing scenario, and, we aim to deter and deny PRC aggression through a combination of Taiwan’s own defenses, its partnership with the United States and growing support from like-minded democracies,” Ratner said. “The lessons that I draw on, No. 1, are the importance of Taiwan developing its own [self-defense] capabilities,” he added.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Belize PM pitches businesses
A visiting delegation led by Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno yesterday pitched business opportunities to Taiwanese companies and investors in a forum in Taipei, which follows the Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement that took effect earlier this year. Belizean Trade and Investment Ambassador Jaime Briceno said that the Central American country can be a favorable investment destination for Taiwan given its bilingual population, stable currency, and predictable political and business environments, as well as government-initiated incentives. The agreement reduces taxes on 199 types of imported Belizean products, including frozen lobster, processed citrus products, and seasoning and sauce products. Under the agreement, Belize decreased taxes on 33 Taiwanese industrial products.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
US passes Taiwan map bill
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a ban on using public funds to make, buy or display maps that “inaccurately” display Taiwan, without specifying what constitutes an accurate map. The provision was part of a US$1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill, which must be passed by the Senate before reaching US President Joe Biden’s desk. The ban is a modified version of a motion to prohibit maps that identify Taiwan as part of China, introduced by US representatives Tom Tiffany, Steve Chabot, Scott Perry, Kat Cammack and Mike Gallagher last year. “As we all know, Taiwan has never been part of communist China. The Taiwanese people elect their own leaders, raise their own armed forces, conduct their own foreign policy and maintain their own international trade agreements,” Tiffany said at the time.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a local media report that compared former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan to “a political protection racket.” The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that Pompeo had financial reasons for visiting the nation, alleging potential financial gain from retirement benefits, investments and business travel expenses linked to Anarock Global Partners. The ministry in a statement called the story “malicious speculation made with the aim of shifting public focus from the true meaning of the visit and disparaging a true friend of Taiwan.” Pompeo’s contributions to the development of Taiwan-US ties during his
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report