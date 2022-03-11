Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writers, with CNA





DEFENSE

NSB confirms plane crash

The National Security Bureau (NSB) yesterday confirmed that a Chinese military aircraft crashed in the South China Sea earlier this month. It was the first time a government agency from any country acknowledged the crash, details of which were first reported by a Vietnamese journalist on Sunday. Speaking at a legislative hearing, bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) said that Beijing promptly launched a search-and-rescue mission to recover the aircraft. A social media post by a reporter identified as Duan Dang said that the government lost contact with a Chinese Y-8 maritime patrol aircraft in the southwestern area of Sanya, China, on Tuesday last week. Chen said that China used the incident to seal off the area around the crash site, and reassert its claims in the South China Sea, while the world was distracted by the war in Ukraine.

A map posted on Twitter by th US National Football League shows Taiwan in the same color as China igniting protests by Taiwanese civic groups last year. Photo: Screen grab from the National Football League Communications’ Twitter account

DEFENSE

Bolster defense: US official

Washington’s response to a Chinese attack would be different from that seen in Ukraine, a top US Department of Defense official said on Wednesday. US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner made the remarks in testimony at a congressional hearing. “With the PRC [People’s Republic of China] as the department’s pacing challenge, Taiwan is the pacing scenario, and, we aim to deter and deny PRC aggression through a combination of Taiwan’s own defenses, its partnership with the United States and growing support from like-minded democracies,” Ratner said. “The lessons that I draw on, No. 1, are the importance of Taiwan developing its own [self-defense] capabilities,” he added.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Belize PM pitches businesses

A visiting delegation led by Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno yesterday pitched business opportunities to Taiwanese companies and investors in a forum in Taipei, which follows the Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement that took effect earlier this year. Belizean Trade and Investment Ambassador Jaime Briceno said that the Central American country can be a favorable investment destination for Taiwan given its bilingual population, stable currency, and predictable political and business environments, as well as government-initiated incentives. The agreement reduces taxes on 199 types of imported Belizean products, including frozen lobster, processed citrus products, and seasoning and sauce products. Under the agreement, Belize decreased taxes on 33 Taiwanese industrial products.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

US passes Taiwan map bill

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a ban on using public funds to make, buy or display maps that “inaccurately” display Taiwan, without specifying what constitutes an accurate map. The provision was part of a US$1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill, which must be passed by the Senate before reaching US President Joe Biden’s desk. The ban is a modified version of a motion to prohibit maps that identify Taiwan as part of China, introduced by US representatives Tom Tiffany, Steve Chabot, Scott Perry, Kat Cammack and Mike Gallagher last year. “As we all know, Taiwan has never been part of communist China. The Taiwanese people elect their own leaders, raise their own armed forces, conduct their own foreign policy and maintain their own international trade agreements,” Tiffany said at the time.