The Construction and Planning Agency yesterday denied that it deliberately stalled a review for the Taipei Dome project, adding that it would work with the Taipei City Government to expedite the review as long as the city can guarantee that the stadium is safe to use.
The NT$37 billion (US$1.3 billion) stadium is scheduled to be completed this year after construction that has lasted for nearly a decade.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Wednesday said that the agency was purposely delaying its review of the stadium and making it difficult for the city to secure approval, adding that the Democratic Progressive Party government did not want to give Ko credit for completing the project during his term.
Ko said that he was elected mayor to resolve controversies over the project and did not consider the stadium one of his accomplishments, but added that the stadium’s contractor, Farglory Group, delivered a much better design than the one that was presented to his predecessor.
“We had insisted that Farglory change the design of the stadium’s B1 floor if it intended to make it a shelter, where people can go in emergency situations,” he said. “We have given the modified B1 floor plan to the agency. It should review it as quickly as possible, rather than deliberately stall it.”
The agency said that people are looking forward to the completion of the dome, adding that it is willing to assist the city government in completing relevant assessments as quickly as possible, as long as the city can assure the public of the stadium’s safety.
The Taipei Department of Urban Development should verify if the dome’s architects have accurately certified the B1 floor as an emergency shelter, the agency said.
“We had twice through official correspondence told the city government that it needed to explain why it suddenly respected the certification produced by the architects, when it had completely disagreed with their certification when it was first produced and strongly advocated that Farglory revise the design of the emergency shelter. They need to explain to us and the public the professional deliberations that led to the turn of events,” it said.
Instead of giving a detailed explanation, the city only said that it respected the certification of the architects and said nothing about the rationale for the decision, the agency said.
“We affirm the department’s efforts for finally clarifying through a statement issued on Wednesday night that it has verified B1 as an emergency shelter. We hope that it can quickly deliver those contents mentioned in the statement, and we will assist it in completing all the due procedures,” the agency said.
Unmarried partners from other countries would in principle be allowed to enter Taiwan before foreign tourists, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, but added that discussions about when and how to further ease border restrictions are ongoing. At an afternoon news conference, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, reiterated that under current regulations, foreign spouses of Taiwanese are allowed to enter the country. Those who can supply proof of their marriage overseas can apply to the Bureau of Consular Affairs for an entry permit, he said. Unmarried partners might be granted permission to enter under
CATEGORIZING COUNTRIES: The herd immunity levels in the US and EU should be considered ‘high’ based on vaccinations and previous infections, a professor said Taiwan should reopen its borders in three phases, in the first phase allowing people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from countries with high levels of herd immunity to enter without having to quarantine, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Starting in May, Taiwan should adopt a new approach to border openings and mainly consider the herd immunity of travelers’ countries of departure, Chen said. It should categorize countries’ herd immunity levels as “high,” “medium” or “low,” and let people from high-levels countries come in first, Chen said. Herd immunity levels could be estimated using epidemiologic
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday criticized a local media report that compared former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s visit to Taiwan to “a political protection racket.” The Chinese-language United Daily News yesterday said that Pompeo had financial reasons for visiting the nation, alleging potential financial gain from retirement benefits, investments and business travel expenses linked to Anarock Global Partners. The ministry in a statement called the story “malicious speculation made with the aim of shifting public focus from the true meaning of the visit and disparaging a true friend of Taiwan.” Pompeo’s contributions to the development of Taiwan-US ties during his
The US Department of Defense on Monday said that it has no plans to send F-16 jets scheduled for delivery to Taiwan to Poland instead, calling speculation raised by a US media report “not accurate.” The comments by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby followed a report in the New York Times on Sunday, which said that the administration of US President Joe Biden was exploring ways to supply Polish Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war against Russia, as Ukrainian pilots are more familiar with Russian-made jets. One option was to send US-made F-16s to Poland as replacements, the report