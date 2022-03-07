A male giant anteater that arrived at Taipei Zoo on Thursday would be housed with a female of the same species, in the hope that they will produce offspring, the zoo said on Friday.
The seven-year-old animal, named Sanpei, has been loaned to Taiwan by Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Nagoya, Japan, as part of an education and conservation outreach program, Taipei Zoo said.
After a 30-day quarantine period, Sanpei would move in with the nation’s sole giant anteater, a female named Cortesa, it said, adding that it hoped they would produce offspring and contribute to the survival of the vulnerable species.
Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo via CNA
The loan was facilitated with assistance from the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an organization that focuses on animal conservation and protection, Taipei Zoo said.
The giant anteater, an insectivorous mammal native to the tropical rainforests of Central and South America, has been listed as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
One of four remaining species of anteaters, it has an elongated tongue that can stretch up to 60cm when feeding on ants and termites, Taipei Zoo said.
Giant anteaters can be up to 217cm in length and weigh up to 40kg, the zoo said.
Cortesa was acquired from Singapore Zoo in 2018 through the European Endangered Species Program
The earliest that zoo visitors would be allowed to have a glimpse at Sanpei would be middle of next month, it added.
