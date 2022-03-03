Taipei extends subsidies for hotel quarantines

The Taipei City Government yesterday extended its subsidies for residents staying at designated COVID-19 disease prevention hotels in the city for quarantine or isolation. The subsidy program was scheduled to end yesterday, but as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has announced a modified quarantine policy for inbound travelers, the city extended the program to encourage residents to isolate or quarantine in hotels, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said. People can apply for a subsidy of NT$500 per day for up to a total of NT$5,000 for 10 days according to the program, which would be under rolling review,

By Lee I-chia