Business travelers may enter Japan

Staff writer, with CNA





Japan on Tuesday began allowing some foreign visitors, but not tourists, to enter the country, with Taiwanese entitled to reduced quarantines or quarantine waivers under certain circumstances, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

People entering Japan for business or employment for up to three months, or long-term stays, would be eligible to enter, the ministry said.

Tourists would for now remain excluded, it added.

A notice about COVID-19 safety measures is pictured in the departure hall of Narita International Airport, in Narita, Japan, on Nov. 30 last year. Photo: Reuters

Taiwanese with a document such as the nation’s “yellow card” vaccine certificate showing that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would be exempt from the standard seven-day quarantine, the ministry said.

The Japanese government recognizes two-shot regimes with the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines, plus a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster shot, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, plus a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna booster, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association said.

The Taiwan-made Medigen vaccine is not recognized, Japan’s de facto embassy in Taiwan added.

Those who are not fully vaccinated must quarantine for seven days, or for three days if they present a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test result, the association said.