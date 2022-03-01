Spots on the palms could be sign of liver cancer: doctor

By Chen Chien-chih and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Red spots on the palm of the hand could be sign of liver cancer, a Taichung-based doctor said on Thursday.

Liver cancer is rarely detected in the early stages, when medical intervention is most likely to succeed, said Chen Cheng-kuo (陳政國), a gastroenterologist at Asia University Hospital.

This is because the liver lacks pain receptors, making it necessary to look for other symptoms to detect the disease, he said.

Asia University Hospital gastroenterology specialist Chen Cheng-kuo points to an image of a liver scan at a news conference at the hospital in Taichung on Thursday. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

Symptoms include “liver palms,” which refers to red patches or spots at the base of the thumb, spidery lines of inflamed capillaries that radiate from blemishes on the chest or in the extremities, and jaundice, he said.

Varicose veins on the abdomen, and swelling in the hands and feet are also signs of liver disease, including cancer, Chen said.

Citing an example, he said a 64-year-old woman surnamed Chao (趙) was recently brought to the hospital by her daughter who suspected her mother might have cancer after seeing red spots on Chao’s palms.

Ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging scans detected a liver tumor, which was surgically removed, he said, adding that the woman is now in recovery.

People with hepatitis B or C should regularly undergo checkups, as the disease is closely related to cirrhosis and liver cancer, Chen said.

A 1cm liver tumor can triple its size in four to six months and metastasize in a year, he said.

This means people with hepatitis B or C should undergo a checkup every four to six months, he added.